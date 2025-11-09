Senators return home to take on Mammoth

The Senators have found a way to grind out points in the absence of captain Brady Tkachuk.

In 12 games since their heart and soul was injured, the Sens are 6-3-3. In eight of their last nine games, Ottawa has picked up at least a point, after an overtime loss to Boston and an overtime win against Philadelphia on the road.

“There’s no easy games,” said Travis Green on Sunday afternoon. “Could we have played better, yes, but it’s also a good sign that we can get some points when the other team is playing well.”

Saturday’s game against Philadelphia marked another in a series of line shuffles for the Sens. Ridly Greig and David Perron flanked Tim Stützle on the first line, while Fabian Zetterlund moved up to the second line to play with Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson.

Greig, Perron, and Stützle took just over five minutes to connect for the game’s opening goal. “I liked part of their game,” said Travis Green after the game. “Wasn’t one of those games where there was a lot of offence either way, but it was nice to get the win.”

Stützle and Batherson ultimately reconnected in overtime, as Batherson sent a pass to the back door for a flying Stützle to redirect in and secure the win for the Sens.

The two points were big for the Senators as they return home for a tough four-game homestand. Each opponent the Sens play this week— Utah, Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles — wakes up Sunday with a record above .500.

“You talk about speed in the new NHL, [Utah] has got a lot of it,” said Green. “They can skate, move the puck, they’ve got a lot of skill in that lineup, and we’ve got to be on our toes tonight.”

The Senators recalled winger Hayden Hodgson from Belleville on Sunday afternoon. Hodgson has scored three goals and added one assist so far for the B-Sens, and played two games with Ottawa last season.

Green said that he was “waiting on a few forwards’ [status for Sunday’s game],” but that the call-up was precautionary, and that he’s “not too worried about anyone.”

Leevi Meriläinen will make his third start of the season for the Sens. Meriläinen is riding a three-game win streak — with a pair coming in the AHL after a couple of stints with Belleville — into Sunday night.