Senators continue homestand against Islanders

The Ottawa Senators will look to improve to .500 on Saturday afternoon when the New York Islanders come to town.

The Sens are coming off a comeback shootout win over the Kraken on Thursday night, when Linus Ullmark stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Travis Green echoed Ullmark’s postgame sentiment that the Sens need to stick to their process for a full 60 minutes.

“You want to put a 60-minute game together, I don’t think we’ve done it every night,” said Green. “Our game is building, and hopefully we take another step tonight.”

Ullmark will be back between the pipes on Saturday, as the lineup remains the same. The Sens will look for some continuity, and also some early scoring — their opponents have scored the opening goal in each game so far.