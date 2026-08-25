Senators Alumni Association raise $25,000 for First Assist and Soldier On

By Ottawa Senators
Soldier On
First Assist_
/

The Ottawa Senators Alumni Association is proud to announce fundraising donations as a result of this past summers Alumni Charity Golf Tournament.

Held on Friday June 5th, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Bell, brought together 180 total golfers, including more than 40 Ottawa Senators and NHL Alumni, to the Canadian Golf & Country Club.

As a result of the tournament, the Ottawa Senators Alumni were able to raise $25,000 for both First Assist and Soldier on, two organizations that have a deep connection with the Senators Alumni Association. We thank everyone in the Ottawa / Gatineau community for your support at the Charity Golf tournament and your continued philanthropic support at both Alumni and Club fundraising events.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2026-27

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Ottawa Senators 

Ride the Zamboni Presented by Canadian Tire

A closer look at the Senators’ Atlantic Division matchups

Senators add Eklund, Burakovsky to boost offense after trading captain Tkachuk

A closer look at the Senators’ matchups with Canadian opponents in 2026–27

Senators prospect Cover's rise to NHL energizes inline hockey community

Giroux took time to make the right decision for his family

Pinto says golf game ‘trending in somewhat the right direction’ ahead of Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

PWHL’s Charge to join Senators at Canadian Tire Centre full-time

Q&A: Gabriel Eliasson

Senators agree to one-year contract with Claude Giroux for 2026-27 season

Q&A: Louis-Félix Bourque

Staios: ‘There could be some opportunities to come’