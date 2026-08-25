Senators Alumni Association raise $25,000 for First Assist and Soldier On

The Ottawa Senators Alumni Association is proud to announce fundraising donations as a result of this past summers Alumni Charity Golf Tournament.

Held on Friday June 5th, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Bell, brought together 180 total golfers, including more than 40 Ottawa Senators and NHL Alumni, to the Canadian Golf & Country Club.

As a result of the tournament, the Ottawa Senators Alumni were able to raise $25,000 for both First Assist and Soldier on, two organizations that have a deep connection with the Senators Alumni Association. We thank everyone in the Ottawa / Gatineau community for your support at the Charity Golf tournament and your continued philanthropic support at both Alumni and Club fundraising events.