A closer look at the Senators’ Atlantic Division matchups

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Series: On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Senators will open their season against the Maple Leafs for the ninth time in franchise history. In 33 openers all-time,

The Sens will make another trip to Toronto on March 27, in the midst of a four-game all-Atlantic road trip. They’ll host the Leafs at home on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 13.

Offseason Activity: It has been a summer of major change in Toronto. On May 3, the Leafs hired John Chayka as general manager and former star Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor of hockey operations.

Just two days later, they won the NHL Draft Lottery and ultimately used the first overall pick to select Penn State standout Gavin McKenna. On May 13, head coach Craig Berube was fired, replaced in June by former Kings coach Jim Hiller.

Additions: Gavin McKenna, Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Emil Andrae, Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, Brendan Duhaime

Subtractions: Joseph Woll, Brandon Carlo, Mattias Maccelli, Nick Robertson, Simon Benoit, Dennis Hildeby