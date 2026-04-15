Senators agree to terms with left winger Blake Montgomery on a three-year, entry-level contract

Montgomery will join the Belleville Senators on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) contract.

Blake Montgomery Signing

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with left winger Blake Montgomery on a three-year, entry-level contract set to start in the 2026-27 season.

Montgomery will join the Belleville Senators on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) contract.

Montgomery's first season NCAA has just come to an end. His team, the Wisconsin Badgers, lost 2-1 to the Denver Pioneers in the national championship final. In 37 games as a freshman, he scored nine goals and recorded eight assists for 17 points, while spending 65 minutes in the penalty box. He also took 76 shots on goal. 

Previously, he played one season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). That season also ended on a high note, with the London Knights winning the Memorial Cup championship. During his first and only season in the Canadian Hockey League, the 6-foot-4, 182-pound forward tallied 50 points in 51 games.

Montgomery was selected in the 4th round (117th overall) by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

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