Senators agree to terms with defenceman Gabriel Eliasson to a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Gabriel Eliasson on a three-year, entry-level contract set to start in the 2026-27 season.

Eliasson, 19, 6’7’’, 213 lbs, has spent the past two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts. He has established major junior career highs in goals (two) and points (eight) while taking part in 61 regular-season games in 2025-26. He concluded the regular season leading the OHL in penalty minutes (122) and will skate in the playoffs with the Colts for the second-consecutive season when they meet the Niagara IceDogs in the first round, starting on Thursday.

“Gabriel’s game has matured since we drafted him,” said Staios. “We’ve been pleased with his development and his character and work ethic fit in perfectly with the team we’re building.”

A native of Kungsbacka Sweden, Eliasson was selected 39th overall by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. He wore the Senators jersey for the first time at the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

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