Sammy Blais Gets His Chance with Ottawa

Xavier Bourgault Returns to Belleville

Sammy Blais
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

As the Ottawa Senators prepare to play the final game of a five-game road trip, they recalled forward Sammy Blais on Monday.

Blais, 30, has scored three goals and recorded four assists — for a total of seven points — in nine games with the Belleville Senators since the start of the season.

A veteran of 11 seasons in professional hockey, Blais has 278 NHL games under his belt. He has played for the St. Louis Blues (with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2019), the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens.

Last season, Blais played 21 NHL games split between Toronto and Montreal. With the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, he recorded 38 points in 35 games.

On Monday, the Senators have also loaned Xavier Bourgault to Belleville. Recalled during the road trip to the U.S. West Coast, the 24-year-old winger played in the weekend games in San Jose and Anaheim. He played a total of 16 shifts.

The Senators will face the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The B-Sens, for their part, will be back in action on Friday at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

News Feed

Sens’ Hometown Remix jersey features five details uniquely designed for Ottawa

Gauthier hat trick powers Ducks’ comeback victory against Senators

Sens wrap up California swing with visit to Anaheim

Senators score four straight, pull away from Sharks

Sens look to take positives from Thursday’s four-goal rally into San Jose

Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Sens blueline returns to full health in Los Angeles

Senators vice-president of communications Ian Mendes ‘floored’ to receive Order of Ottawa honour

Lavoie scores first NHL goal in third period, Golden Knights defeat Senators

Johansson gets second straight start as Senators prepare for Golden Knights

Chabot ‘slowly feeling better every day’ as he skates with main group for first time since injury

After the Buzzer: Johansson makes his mark in Senators debut with first career point

Batherson has hat trick, assist for Senators in win against Rangers

Jonas Johansson will make his Senators debut in goal on Saturday night

Rinkside Rodeo brings a Western-themed party to Canadian Tire Centre

Sharks score six to ease past Senators

Senators look to keep home-ice momentum rolling against Sharks

Eklund trying to keep spirits high through long recovery process