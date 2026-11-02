Sammy Blais Gets His Chance with Ottawa

As the Ottawa Senators prepare to play the final game of a five-game road trip, they recalled forward Sammy Blais on Monday.

Blais, 30, has scored three goals and recorded four assists — for a total of seven points — in nine games with the Belleville Senators since the start of the season.

A veteran of 11 seasons in professional hockey, Blais has 278 NHL games under his belt. He has played for the St. Louis Blues (with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2019), the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens.

Last season, Blais played 21 NHL games split between Toronto and Montreal. With the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, he recorded 38 points in 35 games.

On Monday, the Senators have also loaned Xavier Bourgault to Belleville. Recalled during the road trip to the U.S. West Coast, the 24-year-old winger played in the weekend games in San Jose and Anaheim. He played a total of 16 shifts.

The Senators will face the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The B-Sens, for their part, will be back in action on Friday at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.