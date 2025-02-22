Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

It’s finally an Ottawa Senators gameday today, when the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens at home tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this season and the first game back for both from the 4-Nations break. Tickets for tonight's game are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet, CITY, or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to get back in the win column tonight after heading into the 4-Nations break on a three-game losing skid. Most recently, they took on the Florida Panthers on February 8 in Sunrise. Falling by a score of 5-1, captain Brady Tkachuk was the lone goal scorer for the Senators.

Tonight, the Senators will face off against their division rival the Montreal Canadiens. With a rivalry that has been going strong for years now, games between the Senators and Canadiens always promises for exciting hockey.

In their first game this season, back on October 12, the Senators fell to the Canadiens by a score of 4-1 in Montreal. Tim Stützle recorded the Senators’ lone goal that game.

In three meetings between the Senators and Canadiens last season, the Senators posted a perfect 3-0 record when they took all three games.

Like the Senators, the Canadiens enter tonight’s game hoping to shake a three-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came on February 9, when they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3.

Only one team will be able to snap their losing streak tonight, while the other will drop to four. With the Senators’ successful history against the Canadiens, tonight promises to be exciting.

Don’t miss the action! Grab your tickets for tonight’s game HERE.