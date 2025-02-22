Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

It’s finally an Ottawa Senators gameday today, when the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens at home tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v MTL preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s finally an Ottawa Senators gameday today, when the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens at home tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this season and the first game back for both from the 4-Nations break. Tickets for tonight's game are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet, CITY, or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to get back in the win column tonight after heading into the 4-Nations break on a three-game losing skid. Most recently, they took on the Florida Panthers on February 8 in Sunrise. Falling by a score of 5-1, captain Brady Tkachuk was the lone goal scorer for the Senators.

Tonight, the Senators will face off against their division rival the Montreal Canadiens. With a rivalry that has been going strong for years now, games between the Senators and Canadiens always promises for exciting hockey.

In their first game this season, back on October 12, the Senators fell to the Canadiens by a score of 4-1 in Montreal. Tim Stützle recorded the Senators’ lone goal that game.

In three meetings between the Senators and Canadiens last season, the Senators posted a perfect 3-0 record when they took all three games.

Like the Senators, the Canadiens enter tonight’s game hoping to shake a three-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came on February 9, when they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3.

Only one team will be able to snap their losing streak tonight, while the other will drop to four. With the Senators’ successful history against the Canadiens, tonight promises to be exciting.

Don’t miss the action! Grab your tickets for tonight’s game HERE.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

Panthers Top Senators

Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Drop Second to Lightning

Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 4, 2025

Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators

Jake Sanderson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Senators Dominate Wild 6-0

Brady Tkachuk records 100th career multi-point game