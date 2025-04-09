LIVE: Senators playoff media availability

Tune in for all the up-to-date information about the 2025 Playoffs in Ottawa

Today at 9:30 President and CEO Cyril Leeder will be available to the media to discuss the upcoming playoffs in Ottawa. At 10 am the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios will address the media.

