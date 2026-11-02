Ottawa Senators, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear

Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Ottawa

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OTTAWA – Today, the Ottawa Senators, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Ottawa. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Senators uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Senators will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms nine times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Nov. 12, when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Senators uniform includes: Black and gold, elevated. This Hometown Remix jersey represents the soul of the Senators community: loyal, distinguished, confident. The design draws from the grand Gothic architecture and meticulous craftsmanship of the city. The Senators’ crest is updated with metallic gold lurex with a brushed finish, giving the mark a refined, ceremonial edge. Geometric striping on the sleeves pulls from architectural patterns in the city. The shoulder patches celebrate Ottawa’s bilingual identity, with English and French logos on opposite sides. And on the hem, the Ottawa wordmark is framed by the city’s river bridges: representative of the connection between Ottawa and Gatineau. A new number system completes the look, inspired by the shape of Gothic arched windows and doors. 

Sens fans, you’re already distinguished. Now you can show it.

“This jersey represents several elements that are unique to our region and history,” said Peter Shier, Vice-President of Marketing for the Ottawa Senators. “We are confident that our fans will appreciate the subtle touches that ensure they are representing the fabric of Ottawa-Gatineau every time they put this on.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available  beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store. Hometown Remix merchandise will also be available for purchse at Ottawa Team Threads and will be available online at ottawateamthreads.ca.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

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