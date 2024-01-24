Does this mean I’m automatically renewed now?
OTT - Auto Renewal FAQ
No. The auto renewal program will be initiated for the 2025/26 season. By renewing your season seats, or buying a new season ticket package for the 2024/25 season, you are opting into the auto renewal program starting in the 2025/26 season. You will have the option to opt out of the 25/26 season in the winter of 2025.
How will I be notified when it is time to decide if I’d like to opt out?
You will receive an email notification to the email address on your account when the 30-day opt out window begins. If you are signed up for SMS notifications, you will be notified by text as well.
How do I opt out if I do not want to renew my season seats for the following season?
We will ask season seat members who would like to opt out to fill out a short online confirmation form during the 30-day opt out window.
Will this effect my payment plan options?
No, we will continue to offer our full payment, 3 payment, and monthly payment options.
What if I want to make changes to my seat location, or package type?
You will be able to make any modifications to your season seat package during the 30-day opt out window by speaking with your Membership Account Manager.
What if I want to change to a different payment plan, or update my payment method?
Season Seat Members will be able to make modifications to their payment plans and payment methods through My Sens Account during the 30-day opt out window.
Can I make changes to my Season Seat Package after the auto renewal period ends?
Yes, but like past years there are some exceptions. We encourage you to speak with your account manager to discuss your options.
If I choose to opt out during the auto renew period, can I then renew at a later date?
Yes you can renew your seats later if you decide to opt out during the 30-day window. Note that you may lose some of the benefits associated with your account by doing so such as early bird pricing, complimentary parking, and seat location.
What happens if I forget to opt out before the deadline?
Once the 30-day opt out window has closed, your season seat package cannot be cancelled until the following years opt out window. To make sure you do not miss critical notifications about your season seat package keep a close eye on email communications from the Sens (we will send several notifications over the 30 days). You may also want to consider signing up for our SMS alerts.
Why have you switched to auto renewal?
Auto Renewal is designed to simplify the yearly renewal process to make owning season seats easier. This program will also allow us to better manage our season seat inventory by determining what seats we have to offer to our renewed members allowing for more options for seat relocation.
So I can renew my season seats by not doing anything?
That’s right! If you want to keep your same seats and use the same payment method you do not need to do anything during the 30-day opt out window to keep enjoying Sens hockey!