NHL announces change of start time for three Senators games

The NHL has announced start-time changes for three Ottawa Senators home games during the 2026–27 regular season.

All three games have been moved to 3 p.m. ET:

Saturday, March 6: Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators — moved from 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators — moved from 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 4: Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators — moved from 5 p.m.

Single-game tickets for October Senators game have been released. You can purchase them here. Stay tuned for single-game tickets for the rest of the season.

You can also sign up to be a Sens Insider and receive early access to tickets here.