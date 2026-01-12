Mendes Monday Musings

Well, that was quite a year.

Oh wait, has it only been a week since I wrote a column?

Damn. My apologies.

I guess that was quite a week.

Any time you’re worked into a meme on social media, you know it’s been a week to remember.

And I was on the receiving end of some haymakers from longtime colleagues in the industry like Greg Wyshynski, Sid Seixeiro and Mike Harrington. But I’ve been in the public sphere long enough to understand that criticism is part of the deal.

As Daniel Alfredsson once told me many years ago when I was a reporter, “Any criticism is fair – unless you make it personal or about someone’s family.”

Which is the perfect segue into our statement last week.

Why would we bother to shed light on something that Wyshynski, Seixeiro and Harrington didn’t know about until we posted it? Why did we needlessly create a Streisand Effect here?

Because we reached a tipping point on Thursday where this absurd rumour had spread out of control in our market. Our local media had been whispering about this for the better part of two weeks. National media members were also well aware of this storyline. Any attempts to shut this down via back channels weren’t successful. And the lie continued to spread unchecked until it spiralled out of control Thursday.

What was the trigger point? My guess is our simple decision to place Linus Ullmark in a non-roster spot to open the door for Lars Eller’s return. It ignited a firestorm that was spreading so fast it reached the players and their families that day.

We received multiple requests from our beat media – reporters who cover us on a regular basis – if we were going to provide a statement about what was happening online. I think that’s important context that probably hasn’t been shared until this point. Yes, we’ve been mocked by the media for providing a statement, but I think it’s very fair to point out that our local media also asked if we were going to provide a comment.

This tweet here – from roughly 4 p.m. ET on Thursday – is an excellent example of what we were dealing with in our market that day: