Ignite the Red 

The Senators will debut their alternate red jerseys on Wednesday evening in Buffalo and it’s clear that fans are already embracing the club’s new look.

During Monday’s home opener at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators team store experienced the best single day of merchandise sales in franchise history.

And the alternate red jerseys accounted for more than half of the sales recorded on Monday.

“It’s a testament to the passion of this fan base,” says Senators vice president of marketing Peter Shier. “They are excited to build off the momentum from last season and our fans are clearly excited by the new look of these alternate jerseys. There’s been so much positive feedback.”

The Senators will wear their alternate red jerseys on consecutive nights this week, starting with Wednesday’s game in Buffalo before unveiling them for home fans at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

Take a look at all the new Senators merch here.