Hoyt Stanley’s Successful Transition

Hoyt Stanley’s season in the NCAA is ending on a high note. He was named a finalist for the 2026 ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman Award.

It’s a well-deserved nomination for a player who averaged nearly 23 minutes per game on a team that posted a 1.93 goals-against average during the regular season.

The secret to Stanley’s success lies in his commitment to executing even the simplest tasks with precision. He wants to be a reliable player.

The future of the Senators’ prospect seems just as straightforward. He doesn’t overcomplicate things.

“I want to play hockey for as long as possible,” says Stanley, who is planning to move to the pros once he completes his college career.

And in the pros, the Senators’ prospect sees himself playing a simple role, one that’s fairly easy to sum up.

“I just want to be a reliable player at both ends of the rink,” he says. “It’ll be like in college. Here, I believe people can count on me in any situation. I’m a big player who skates pretty well and plays a smart game.”

A solid defenseman who prioritizes his defensive responsibilities, then.

Yet as a teenager, Stanley would likely have given a very different answer if asked to describe himself as a player. Back then, he played a different position. In the early years of his development in the Vancouver area, he was a forward.

“I played forward until my first year in Bantam,” he says.

Few hockey players switch positions at such a late stage in their development.

“For me, it happened naturally,” explains Stanley. “I was playing for my high school teams at St. George’s. I was aiming for a spot on the school’s varsity team. They needed help on defense. My skating was pretty good; I skated well backward. The first few games weren’t easy, but I quickly realized I’d made the right decision.”

Even then, young Stanley was guided by his instincts.

“I already felt a strong sense of responsibility. I never wanted to get beaten. I worked to minimize our opponents’ scoring chances whenever I was on the ice. All of that came naturally to me.”

During his final season at St. George’s in 2019–20, the young defenseman managed to rack up 36 points in 29 games. Another future prospect for the Senators organization, Owen Beckner, was among his teammates.

During the pandemic-induced hiatus, while trying to keep himself busy like everyone else, young Stanley went through a late growth spurt. When life returned to normal, he was able to add a strong frame — he now stands six feet three inches tall — to his already well-stocked toolbox. He spent two weeks in the BCHL, a Junior A league in British Columbia, before heading to the other side of the continent.

Stanley chose to join Cornell University, an institution renowned for its academic program, when he headed to the NCAA.

“It’s not so bad, you know. I mean, we all end up leaving the family nest sooner or later.”

Stanley joined Cornell’s men’s hockey program at a good time. Over the past three seasons, the Big Red have posted a cumulative regular-season record of 63-26-13. Throughout that span, they’ve consistently hovered near the top 10 in the national rankings.

On the university campus in Ithaca, New York, he discovered, above all, a group where he quickly felt at home.

“Here, the emphasis is on teamwork and camaraderie. My teammates quickly became my best friends. That’s largely what allowed us to work so well together. And that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

The Big Red’s ultimate goal in 2026 was to qualify for the Frozen Four, the NCAA’s Final Four. At the time of writing, that was still a possibility.

Like father, like son

Hoyt Stanley’s father, Graham, also played college hockey, but in Canada in the mid-1980s. After four seasons at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, he had a brief career in the minor leagues, playing nearly 60 games in the American Hockey League.

In that sense, Stanley isn’t too different from many of his future teammates in the Senators organization. Brady Tkachuk, Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, and Kurtis MacDermid, among others, are following in the footsteps of fathers who played at a very high level.

“I probably decided to get into hockey because of him,” Stanley admits. “Thanks to hockey, I discovered that I love the competitive spirit. I want to win and I hate losing. I love being on the ice with all my friends. I love all of that.”

By attending a university in the prestigious Ivy League, Stanley has also made a conscious choice to commit to his academic studies. “Education is important in my family. I wouldn’t mind pursuing a career in finance,” says Stanley, whose father is now a stockbroker. “But right now, I’d prefer to pursue a career in hockey.”