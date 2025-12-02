Hodgson loaned to Belleville

Veteran forward played eight games with the Sens

Hayden Hodgson
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have loaned forward Hayden Hodgson to their farm team in Belleville on Tuesday.

Hodgson, who is originally from Windsor, Ontario, served the team well during his recent stint in the NHL. In eight games, the six-foot-two, 226-pound winger did not score any points but did register 21 hits.

Earlier this season in Belleville, Hodgson scored three goals and added one assist in 10 games. He had 14 shots on goal and spent 28 minutes in the penalty box.

The B-Sens will start December with a six-game home stand over an 11-day period. The streak begins Wednesday with a visit from the Toronto Marlies.

