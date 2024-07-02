Hey, Hayden

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Hayden Hodgson to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the AHL.

Hodgson’s 2023-24 season was spent with the Ontario Reign of the AHL, where the 28-year-old skated in 49 regular season games, during which he recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. Hodgson also played seven playoff games with the Reign last season, scoring one goal.

Over four seasons, Hodgson has played in 180 career AHL regular season games, scoring thirty goals and thirty assists for a total of 61 points. Hodgson has played for the Reign, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and the Cleveland Monsters.

The Windsor, Ontario native went undrafted, signing a contract with the Cleveland Monsters on March 23, 2017. Nearly five years to the day, Hodgson signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 22, 2022. The forward played his first NHL game with the Flyers on March 24 against the St. Louis Blues, scoring his first goal and adding an assist in his debut. In seven career NHL games, Hodgson has one goal and two assists to total three points.