News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

Game Day 5: OTT at NYI
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Forever a Senator

Forever a Senator
Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

Game Day 5: DET vs OTT
Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT

Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT
Norris is set to return

Norris is set to return
Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT
Welcome back Alfie

Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations
A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club
Senators sign defenceman Toure

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

There's a Shark in these waters
Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster
prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Game Day 5: OTT at PIT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

Though we're only seven games into the season both teams tonight are looking to pick up some much needed points to regain momentum here. After starting their homestand red hot the Senators have now lost three straight games and are looking for a pick-me-up from their special teams. Having gone just 3/19 on the power play over their last three the Senators are looking to break a bit of a rut. It hasn't been for a lack of chances, look just at the last game they had 16 shots on goal with the man advantage and only one goal to show for it. Sometimes that's just puck luck, and the Senators luck is sure to change.

The Senators were dealt tough news on the injury front this week losing Erik Brannstrom and Thomas Chabot. However, this group has shown time and time again to be one that doesn't make excuses. Expect the leaders to step up a little extra while the chips are down. Captain Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, both fierce competitors will have this locker room ready to go for game time.

The Penguins have fallen in three of their last four games and after failing to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years last season, they are not off to the start they want to be. That being said they still have elite veteran presence in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and now Erik Karlsson, all of whom can be a problem to handle on any given night.

Though they have had this slow start Pittsburgh is still one of those teams that can never be taken lightly. Look no further than their last outing against Colorado, a team many have pegged early to be Stanley Cup contenders. For most of the 60 minutes, Pittsburgh looked like the dominant team and came out with a 4-0 win. Look for them to build off of that momentum here tonight as the Senators try to take the wind out of their sails and get back in the win column.

Roster report:

Below is how the Senators skated this morning during their practice at PPG Paints Arena:

Following practice yesterday, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Erik Brannstrom, while doing better, will be heading back to Ottawa to rehab from the injury sustained from that scary hit in the second period against the Islanders. Additionally, the Senators will be without defenceman Thomas Chabot as he suffered a fracture in his hand/wrist area and will be held out for four to six weeks. With that news the Senators have recalled defencemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from Belleville.

Who to watch:

Set to skate in his 1st ever NHL game, Nikolas Matinpalo will be someone to keep your eye on tonight. The right shot defenceman has had a strong start to his North American hockey career in Belleville, providing a steadying presence on the blue line and scoring once in his four AHL games. 

With the Senators hope to find depth on the right side this challenge could well be an opportunity to showcase what he can provide to the organization. He had a stellar showing throughout training camp and pre-season and will look to build on that here tonight and in the coming games should he stay in Ottawa.

Defending as a group of five:

With the loss of Thomas Chabot and Erik Brannstrom there will be an increased need for the Senators to come out and defend as a group of five tonight. While Tyler Kleven showed great flashes last season as a rangy, big bodied defenceman, and Nikolas Matinpalo had a strong showing in training camp, the loss of a leader like Chabot and someone with the speed and puck carrying ability of Erik Brannstrom cannot be overstated.

While Jake Sanderson and Jakob Chychrun have established themselves as some of the best young defencemen in the NHL, and Travis Hamonic can provide that leadership and steadying presence on the blue line, look for the forward group to help bare the weight of the defensive load here tonight.

As mentioned before, Tkachuk and Giroux will have this group ready for the test at hand tonight and will be making sure everyone is dialled into the gameplan to defend as a group of five. Forwards like Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly have made names for themselves as two-way forwards who can be truly a pest to opposing offences, look for them to elevate that role tonight.

Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found on Sportsnet 360. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on radio in English and French respectively.