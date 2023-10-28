Game Day 5: OTT at PIT

The set up:

Though we're only seven games into the season both teams tonight are looking to pick up some much needed points to regain momentum here. After starting their homestand red hot the Senators have now lost three straight games and are looking for a pick-me-up from their special teams. Having gone just 3/19 on the power play over their last three the Senators are looking to break a bit of a rut. It hasn't been for a lack of chances, look just at the last game they had 16 shots on goal with the man advantage and only one goal to show for it. Sometimes that's just puck luck, and the Senators luck is sure to change.

The Senators were dealt tough news on the injury front this week losing Erik Brannstrom and Thomas Chabot. However, this group has shown time and time again to be one that doesn't make excuses. Expect the leaders to step up a little extra while the chips are down. Captain Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, both fierce competitors will have this locker room ready to go for game time.

The Penguins have fallen in three of their last four games and after failing to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years last season, they are not off to the start they want to be. That being said they still have elite veteran presence in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and now Erik Karlsson, all of whom can be a problem to handle on any given night.

Though they have had this slow start Pittsburgh is still one of those teams that can never be taken lightly. Look no further than their last outing against Colorado, a team many have pegged early to be Stanley Cup contenders. For most of the 60 minutes, Pittsburgh looked like the dominant team and came out with a 4-0 win. Look for them to build off of that momentum here tonight as the Senators try to take the wind out of their sails and get back in the win column.

Roster report:

Below is how the Senators skated this morning during their practice at PPG Paints Arena: