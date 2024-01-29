Game Day 5: NSH vs OTT

1. The set up:

The Nashville Predators are in town for their lone trip to Ottawa and the first of two meetings this season. Fresh off a loss to the Rangers on Saturday night, the Senators are looking to get back to the style of play that guided them to a five-game point streak. Both special teams groups have gotten a needed boost of late with the penalty kill standing tall killing off all three penalties on Saturday night, while the power play has converted three of their last seven chances over the last two games. The Sens will look to piece it all together here tonight to try to head toward the All-Star break on a high note.

Nashville looks to get back in the win column following a loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Currently sitting one spot out of a wildcard spot and four games above 0.500%, the Predators have been a solid team this season. Led by Filip Forsberg who paces the team in goals (23) and points (50), Roman Josi controlling the blue line and Juuse Saros acting as a brick wall in the net, this team can't hurt you in all areas of the game. Add in Ryan O'Reilly who's been a real threat on the power play and the Sens have a real task at hand tonight.