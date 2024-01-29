Game Day 5: NSH vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The Nashville Predators are in town for their lone trip to Ottawa and the first of two meetings this season. Fresh off a loss to the Rangers on Saturday night, the Senators are looking to get back to the style of play that guided them to a five-game point streak. Both special teams groups have gotten a needed boost of late with the penalty kill standing tall killing off all three penalties on Saturday night, while the power play has converted three of their last seven chances over the last two games. The Sens will look to piece it all together here tonight to try to head toward the All-Star break on a high note.

Nashville looks to get back in the win column following a loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Currently sitting one spot out of a wildcard spot and four games above 0.500%, the Predators have been a solid team this season. Led by Filip Forsberg who paces the team in goals (23) and points (50), Roman Josi controlling the blue line and Juuse Saros acting as a brick wall in the net, this team can't hurt you in all areas of the game. Add in Ryan O'Reilly who's been a real threat on the power play and the Sens have a real task at hand tonight.

2. Roster report:

Dominik Kubalik looks set to return to the line-up tonight. Additionally, Mads Sogaard appears to be the starter between the pipes. Below is how the Sens lined up during morning skate:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Last season when asked about players he models his game after, Jake Sanderson brought up Roman Josi for his ability to not just control the blue line but his offensive capabilities as well. Tonight he will get the opportunity to go head-to-head with the star defenceman and showcase exactly what he brings to the table as a budding star in the NHL.

OTT@MTL: Sanderson scores goal against Jake Allen

After a standout rookie season that earned him a spot on the NHL All-Rookie team, Sanderson has upped his level of play this season to become a real star defenceman in the league. With seven goals and 17 assists, Sanderson is just eight points shy of his points total from all of last season in only 45 games played.

He has established himself as a shutdown defenceman, while also showcasing his incredible skating and ability to break the puck out. On top of that he's got a wicked slap shot that has bested a few of the league's goaltenders. Look for Sanderson to build on that here tonight in a tough battle against Nashville.

Jake Sanderson with a Powerplay Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

4. Indigenous Celebration:

Fans in attendance tonight will be treated to a variety of indigenous culture celebrations for Indigenous Culture Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario. Prior to puck drop, catch the Black Bear drum group, Spirit Wolf singers, and Pikwakanagan Dancers. Additionally, there will be a pre-game smudging ceremony at the top of Gate 1 prior to game time performed by Elder Claudette Commanda.

Once fans are in their seats there will be a ceremonial pregame puck drop from veterans Aurel Dubé & Wendy Jocko representing the Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan communities respectively alongside David Dectontie. After that the national anthem will be performed by Kim Ratt.

In the intermissions fans can enjoy performances from Black Bear drum group, Pikwakanagan Dancers, and a hoop dancer! Additionally there will be various vendors through out Canadian Tire Centre that fans can stop by through out the evening. 

Keep your eyes peeled all night long as it's sure to be a great night all around!

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, Tonight's game can be found live on Sportsnet / TVAS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

