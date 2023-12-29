Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The Senators will look to make it three straight as they are set to host the New Jersey Devils in the first of their three meetings this season. Coming off a statement win in Toronto that showcased an improved composure and calmness as the team rallied back from a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission to win 4-2, the Sens will look to build on that tonight.

Against an offence like New Jersey, the Sens will lean on their high scoring output they've shown throughout December, averaging 3.38 goals per game over that stretch, to try to edge them out. Led by Drake Batherson, Jakob Chychrun, and Claude Giroux who have 16, 12 and 12 points this month, the Sens have spread their offence throughout their line up and will look to continue to attack from all angles again tonight.

New Jersey enters this contest beginning to look like the team that tore up the East last season, having gone 6-1-3 over their last 10. Led by their young super star Jack Hughed with 40 points already this season, the Devils boast a top-ten offence and a top-three power play. Suffice it to say this team can score!

Roster report:

Below is how the team skated at morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

Who to watch:

After a two-goal outing, including the game-winner we're keeping our eyes on the hot hand of Drake Batherson tonight. December has been a good month for Batherson as he looks to be in the same form he was in in 2022 that got him an All-Star nod, having scored seven goals and nine assists in 13 games this month.

OTT@TOR: Batherson scores goal against Martin Jones

Beyond his offensive output, Batherson has had a notable improvement in his 200 foot game this season. Last year he found himself at the bottom of the team with a -35 over 82 games. This year he ranks sixth amongst forwards with a +1 through the teams first 30 games. When factoring in that he has played all through the top-nine forwards this season in a bevvy of combinations, it really stands out the effort that Batherson has put into his 200 foot game.

Look for him to continue his hot play tonight as he looks to get the better of the Devils electric core.

Tall task for the penalty kill:

The Senators penalty kill has had some struggles this season, ranking third last in the league at just 72.1%. However, though the sample size is small they have shown some flashes of brilliance over their last two outings. First, allowing only one goal on seven power plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins helped carry the Senators to victory. They followed that up with a power play shutout effort against Toronto, staving off all three tries from the Maple Leafs. 

The task at hand tonight is no easy feat going against the third best power play in the league in the New Jersey Devils. Led by Jesper Brett, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli with five, four and four goals each, this Devils team is a handful. One breath of relief comes as the Senators are without Dougie Hamilton who also has four goals on the man advatage as well.

Tonight's task could well show us the mettle of this Senators penalty kill unit.

Where to watch:

For those not Tonight's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Devils vs Senators

Preview: Devils vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

Game Day 5: OTT at TOR
Senators at Maple Leafs

Senators win Battle of Ontario
Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT

Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT
Penguins vs Senators

Senators prevail over Penguins
Senators at Avalanche

Live Blog: Senators at Avalanche
Game Day 5: OTT at COL

Game Day 5: OTT at COL
Senators at Coyotes

Senators at Coyotes
Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach

Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach
Senators at Golden Knights

Senators fall to Golden Knights
Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Game Day 5: OTT at VGK
Game Day 5: OTT at DAL

Game Day 5: OTT at DAL
Senators at Stars

Senators stopped by Stars
Game Day 5: OTT at STL

Game Day 5: OTT at STL
Senators at Blues

Senators fall to Blues
Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT
Hurricanes vs Senators

Senators fall to Hurricanes
Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Game Day 5: OTT at DET