Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

The set up:

The Senators will look to make it three straight as they are set to host the New Jersey Devils in the first of their three meetings this season. Coming off a statement win in Toronto that showcased an improved composure and calmness as the team rallied back from a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission to win 4-2, the Sens will look to build on that tonight.

Against an offence like New Jersey, the Sens will lean on their high scoring output they've shown throughout December, averaging 3.38 goals per game over that stretch, to try to edge them out. Led by Drake Batherson, Jakob Chychrun, and Claude Giroux who have 16, 12 and 12 points this month, the Sens have spread their offence throughout their line up and will look to continue to attack from all angles again tonight.

New Jersey enters this contest beginning to look like the team that tore up the East last season, having gone 6-1-3 over their last 10. Led by their young super star Jack Hughed with 40 points already this season, the Devils boast a top-ten offence and a top-three power play. Suffice it to say this team can score!