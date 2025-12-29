Fun Haven presents Arcade Night as Sens host Jets

Canadian Tire Centre concourse will be transformed into retro arcade

FY26_Arcade_1920x1080_ENG

The Ottawa Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Arcade Night on Jan. 3, bringing a dose of nostalgia to Canadian Tire Centre. While today’s Jets aren’t the same franchise that departed Winnipeg in 1996, the evening still taps into the feelings from those years.

Fans can step into the past with an arcade-style photobooth at Upper Gate 1, where you can pose like you’re inside a video game. Classic arcade games will also be available at Upper Gate 1, including air hockey, bubble hockey, Cut the Rope, Pac-Man, and Cyclone.

The fun continues at the ‘Barcade’ in Legacy Section 120, featuring Pac-Man, Deal or No Deal, Cut the Rope, Cyclone, Desert Chase, and Cannonball Jam. Legacy will remain open post-game until 11 p.m., with a DJ keeping the retro party going.

Get your tickets for Arcade Night here!

