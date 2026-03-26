Algonquin Anishinabe Nation and Senators Sports & Entertainment Joint Statement

Through ongoing discussions, both parties have identified a strong alignment in their commitment to creating Ottawa–Gatineau’s next great gathering place

Senators Statement English

March 26, 2026 – Ottawa, Ontario – The Algonquin Anishinabe Nation and Senators Sports & Entertainment are pleased to announce they are working toward establishing a long-term economic partnership together based on a shared vision for lands at LeBreton Flats, consistent with the Lebreton Flats Master Concept Plan.  

Through ongoing discussions, both parties have identified a strong alignment in their commitment to creating Ottawa–Gatineau’s next great gathering place – one that recognizes and honours the deep cultural and historical significance of these lands to the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation.   

This collaboration reflects a shared desire to bring communities together while respecting the history, identity, and future of the land. The Algonquin Anishinabe Nation and Capital Sports Development Inc. / Senators Sports & Entertainment look forward to continuing these conversations and building on this important relationship as plans for the site evolve. 

The Algonquin Anishinabe Nation is comprised of the following 11 Algonquin Anishinabe First Nation communities from both sides of the Kichi Sibi (Ottawa River): Kitigan Zibi, Pikwàkanagàn, Abitibiwinni, Apitipi Anicinapek, Barriere Lake, Kebaowek, Kitcisakik, Lac Simon, Long Point, Timiskaming and Wolf Lake.  

Further details on the partnership will be shared once a Memorandum of Understanding has been finalized.  

Media inquiries: [email protected]

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