At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 1

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo scored the lone goal for the Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues inside KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon.

Okposo tied the score at 1-1 less than a minute into the second period, but the Blues added goals in the second and third to secure the victory.

Jake Neighbours led St. Louis with a pair of tallies while Jordan Kyrou scored the game-winning goal at the 4:32 mark of the second period. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 33 saves.

The Sabres outshot the Blues 34-26 in the loss, led by Alex Tuch with six shots and Tage Thompson with five.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made his ninth start in the last 10 games, stopped 23 of 26 shots, including a stellar pad save on Brandon Saad just over three minutes into the final period.