At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0

Luukkonen makes 23 saves to secure first career shutout.

buf_atthehorn_10292023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 of 23 shots to earn his first career shutout and lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo while Jeff Skinner recorded two assists to extend his point streak to five games.

Dahlin became just the third defenseman in Sabres history to tally a point in eight or more consecutive games at least once.

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves in the opposing net.

GOAL SUMMARY

Period 1, 10:32 – JJ Peterka from Jeff Skinner (1-0, BUF)

Skinner forced a turnover at the Sabres’ blue line and fed Peterka on the right wing. Peterka’s initial shot was blocked by Jack Johnson before he collected the puck and sniped it by Georgiev.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring

Period 2, 1:39 – Casey Mittelstadt from Jeff Skinner and Henri Jokiharju (3-0, BUF)

Jokiharju broke up a pass in front of the Sabres’ net and Skinner picked up the loose puck to send Mittelstadt, Benson, and Power on a 3-on-1. Mittelstadt held onto it himself and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Georgiev.

Gives Sabres 2-0 lead

Period 2, 8:16 – Tyson Jost from Alex Tuch and Owen Power (3-0, BUF)

Tuch gained possession in the neutral zone before passing it to Jost in the high slot to give the Sabres a 3-0 lead.

Tyson Jost's first of the season

Period 3, 16:52 (EN) – Rasmus Dahlin from Thompson (4-0, BUF)

Dahlin took a shot from deep in the Sabres' zone and scored an empty netter to extend the lead.

Empty net goal makes it 4-0

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 4-0 win

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME DAY | Sabres vs. Avalanche

October 29, 2023

UP NEXT

The Sabres visit Philadelphia on Wednesday to play the first game of a home-and-home set with the Flyers. 

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT but exclusively on MSG within the Buffalo broadcast market. 

Coverage on MSG kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550.