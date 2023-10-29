At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 of 23 shots to earn his first career shutout and lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo while Jeff Skinner recorded two assists to extend his point streak to five games.

Dahlin became just the third defenseman in Sabres history to tally a point in eight or more consecutive games at least once.

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves in the opposing net.