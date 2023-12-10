At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (SO)

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the game-deciding shootout goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 3-2 inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki tallied in the second to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead, but the Sabres battled back in the third with goals from Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo to tie the game and force overtime.

The Sabres generated three shots in the extra period but neither team found the scoresheet.

Devon Levi made 29 saves, including a highlight-reel save on Cole Caufield midway through the third period and a breakaway save on Christian Dvorak with 1:34 remaining in regulation.

Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 46 of 48 shots.

Tage Thompson recorded an assist on Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to three games since returning from an upper-body injury on Tuesday.