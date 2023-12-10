At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (SO)

Sabres earn a point in shootout loss to Canadiens.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the game-deciding shootout goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 3-2 inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki tallied in the second to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead, but the Sabres battled back in the third with goals from Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo to tie the game and force overtime.

The Sabres generated three shots in the extra period but neither team found the scoresheet.

Devon Levi made 29 saves, including a highlight-reel save on Cole Caufield midway through the third period and a breakaway save on Christian Dvorak with 1:34 remaining in regulation.

Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 46 of 48 shots.

Tage Thompson recorded an assist on Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to three games since returning from an upper-body injury on Tuesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 12:59 – Jayden Struble from Johnathan Kovacevic (1-0, MTL)

The Sabres outshot the Canadiens 17-7 in the opening period, but Montreal got on the board first in the second.

Prior to the goal, Sabres forward Eric Robinson was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for a hit on Justin Barron in the corner. Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle was given a two-minute penalty for roughing. 

With two seconds left at 4-on-4, Kovacevic brought the puck up the right wall and fed Struble, who deflected the puck past Levi.

Period 2, 13:13 (PP) – Nick Suzuki from Mike Matheson and Sean Monahan (2-0, MTL)

Just under two minutes later, the Canadiens extended their lead with a power-play goal.

Suzuki entered the Sabres’ zone with speed and took a quick shot from the slot to make it 2-0.

Period 3, 1:06 – Jeff Skinner from Tage Thompson (2-1, MTL)

The Sabres found the scoresheet 1:06 in as Thompson picked off a Montreal pass in the neutral zone, giving the Sabres a 3-on-2 opportunity. Thompson skated down the left and dished passed to Skinner in the slot to beat Primeau blocker side.

Jeff Skinner scores 12th goal of season

Period 3, 6:36 – Kyle Okposo from Connor Clifton (2-2)

Clifton stripped the puck from Barron in front of the Montreal net and put a shot on goal before Okposo buried the rebound for his 600th NHL point.

Kyle Okposo ties game at 2-2

Shootout – Juraj Slafkovsky (3-2, MTL) 

Victor Olofsson and Owen Power tallied shootout goals for the Sabres but Cole Caufield and Jesse Ylonen each scored for the Canadiens.

Slafkovsky scored the game-deciding goal as he skated around Levi to give the Canadiens the win in the shootout.

UP NEXT

The Sabres welcome the Arizona Coyotes to KeyBank Center on Monday. 

Tickets are available here. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

