Rangers Soak Up First Taste of Stadium Series  

After hitting the ice for practice at MetLife Stadium on Friday afternoon, the Rangers shared their excitement for Sunday’s unique outdoor contest

NYR TEAM PIC
By Sasha Kandrach

Back in the elements. Back to where it all began.

On Friday afternoon, the Rangers previewed their 2024 NHL Stadium Series setup as they took to the ice for a practice at MetLife Stadium ahead of Sunday’s clash against the New York Islanders.

TAKING IT ALL IN

Ahead of their 4 p.m. practice, the Rangers stepped out onto the turf at MetLife Stadium. Sporting their Stadium Series-inspired blue and white track suits complete with the “NYR” stairstep design, the team got a glimpse of the rink, which is positioned in the center of the football field, soaking up the vastness of the 82,500-seat stadium. They envisioned what their Sunday afternoon rivalry contest will be like.

“The stadium made the rink feel a lot smaller,” Mika Zibanejad said with a grin.

As some players began to warm up for practice, a few began to toss around a football, inspired by the stadium’s home inhabitants, the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

“I just tried to warm up before practice,” Kaapo Kakko said of tossing the football with Barclay Goodrow. “All of the things we were doing over there, it’s always more fun than usual. A lot of seats were still empty, but on Sunday, a lot of people will be watching the game.”

HOCKEY AT IT’S PUREST

After spending some time absorbing the calm before Sunday’s storm, the players took to the ice for practice. The team donned their official Stadium Series sweaters that are white with a diagonal “NYR” written in red ink and outlined in blue for a team photo before changing into special Stadium Series inspired practice jerseys. which is mirrored also on the sides of their helmets.

Due to the exposed sun, the players all added thick black paint under their eyes to help diminish any potential glares or reflective beams of sunlight. The timing or practice afforded the players to get a preview of what Saturday’s environment might be like with a 3 p.m. puck drop. It allowed the players to gauge things like the sun exposure, the wind, the shadows and glares on the ice and so on.

“It’s going to be different,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “But it’s pretty fun. It’s not every day you get to deal with those things. It’ll be an interesting challenge. It takes you back to when you were young and played outside. Whether it was the backyard, ponds or lakes, that’s where, if you loved hockey as a kid, you found your way out there. You enjoyed those moments – mostly to yourself at times. It just brings back all of those emotions.”

MEMORIES FOR EVERYONE 

After wrapping up practice under the blue skies and brisk 40-degree temperature with a moderate windchill, the players were joined on the ice by their families. Some of the first-time fathers on the team - like Zibanejad, Goodrow and Trouba - cradled their infants as they zipped around the ice.

Vincent Trocheck carried his three-year-old daughter Lennon around, while rookie Will Cuylle joked around with five-year-old Leo Trocheck. Leo also imitated Artemi Panarin’s iconic high kick celebration.

Panarin skated around the ice with his son, Luca, and even brought Luca into the dressing room afterwards where he addressed the media with the youngster – whose cheeks were bright red – seated on his lap.

“That's beautiful,” Panarin said of sharing this moment and weekend with Luca. “It’s just a nice feeling. I wish he could skate with me. I hope we’ll have more opportunities when he knows how to skate.”

ANOTHER CHAPTER OF THE RANGERS-ISLANDERS RIVALRY

While Sunday is sure to bring plenty of novelty given the unique circumstance of playing outdoors at a packed football stadium, it will also add another chapter to the storied Rangers-Islanders rivalry.

Sunday also marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, who (except for preseason) haven’t faced off since Dec. 22, 2022. Whether it’s been meetings over the years at Madison Square Garden, Nassau Coliseum or UBS Arena, the Rangers-Islanders rivalry is always a spirited one for everybody involved.

“Rivalry games tend to bring a little more energy,” said Long Island native Adam Fox. “Those early games we played at the Coliseum, they’d get rowdy, and the same thing when they’d come to MSG. There’s not too many places where a stadium is split between fan bases. It’s always fun when you’re able to play road games and for some to feel like home games and vice versa.

“It’s always a good time playing them. The fans obviously get into it. There’s always a little extra adrenaline for us.”

