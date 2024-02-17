Rangers Soak Up First Taste of Stadium Series  

Back in the elements. Back to where it all began.

On Friday afternoon, the Rangers previewed their 2024 NHL Stadium Series setup as they took to the ice for a practice at MetLife Stadium ahead of Sunday’s clash against the New York Islanders.

TAKING IT ALL IN

Ahead of their 4 p.m. practice, the Rangers stepped out onto the turf at MetLife Stadium. Sporting their Stadium Series-inspired blue and white track suits complete with the “NYR” stairstep design, the team got a glimpse of the rink, which is positioned in the center of the football field, soaking up the vastness of the 82,500-seat stadium. They envisioned what their Sunday afternoon rivalry contest will be like.

“The stadium made the rink feel a lot smaller,” Mika Zibanejad said with a grin.