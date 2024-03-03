Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Jonathan Quick on a one-year contract extension.

Quick, 38, has collected a 13-5-2 record in 21 games for the Blueshirts with a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage.

Quick has won four of his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. His 13 wins in 20 games were tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers. The netminder began his Rangers tenure with a 9-0-1 mark, .926 save percentage and 2.09 goals-against average, becoming the first goaltender in team history to earn at least one point in each of his first 10 decisions.

The Milford, Connecticut native has appeared in 774 career games (760 starts) over 17 seasons between the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, where he has accumulated a 388-282-86 record, a career 2.47 goals against average and .911 save percentage. Among US-born goaltenders, Quick ranks second all-time in wins and fourth in games played.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion (2023 VGK, 2014 & 2012 LAK), Quick has been a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011-12, 2015-16) and has been a part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013-14 and 2017-18 with Los Angeles.

Quick was originally drafted by the Kings in the third round, 72nd overall, of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.