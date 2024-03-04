Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

PRIDE NIGHT

The Rangers will celebrate Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

The Rangers will partner with members of the LGBTQ+ community for various parts of the evening, including the national anthem and the NYPD Color Guard presenting Pride & Transgender flags. As the presenting partner, the Rangers will also spotlight an Honorary Employee from Delta Air Lines in-arena.

On Monday night, the Rangers will welcome 25 youth from Covenant House to attend the game, sponsored by Delta. Covenant House New York is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1972, whose main goal is to address youth homelessness by providing resources for mental health issues, education, employment, and life-skills training. Thirty percent of Covenant House’s New York residents identify as LGBTQ+. The Rangers will recognize LGBT Network as the Community Captain Award recipient and make a $10,000 donation. In addition, a $10,000 grant will be provided to Bokksu, a LGBTQ+ owned small business, through a partnership with Chase.

In addition, the first 10,000 fans into Madison Square Garden will receive a pride tote bag from Delta.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games, including five multi-point games and four three-point games. He has a total of 16 points (4G-12A) over his last eight games.

He recorded his 80th point of the campaign on Feb. 28, his fourth season with 80 or more points with New York. The only players with as many 80-point campaigns for the club are Mark Messier (5x) and Rod Gilbert (4x). He is also one of eight undrafted players who have debuted since the first NHL Draft in 1963 have recorded six or more 80-point seasons

He has notched a point in 49 games this year, the third most in the NHL and his 25 multi-point games rank tied for fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (35) and fifth in points (84). His 35 goals are a career-high.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has nine points (2G-7A) in his last eight games and 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 10 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (49).

On Saturday night, he collected his 238th career assist and tied Jim Neilson for the sixth most by a defenseman in Rangers history.

With a point, he would become the fifth Ranger to notch 50 points this year, making them tied for the most 50-point

getters in the NHL.

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (284) and second in assists (238).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 30 goals this season, six in his last eight games and seven in his last 10 games. He recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season and is the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 118 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for February after he compiled a 7-0-0 record, .953 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Shesterkin has earned points in 10 of his last 11 starts and his 26 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four of his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage.

Quick holds a 13-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

On Sunday afternoon, Quick agreed to terms on a one-year extension with the Rangers.