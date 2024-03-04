Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

NYR2324_ThemeNight_PrideNight_DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers to begin a three-game homestand at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Tonight is Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, at MSG.
  • New York has wins in 11 of its last 13 games and has points in 14 of its last 16 contests (12-2-2). The Blueshirts’ 40 wins are the second most in the NHL while their 84 points rank tied for second in the league.
  • At home, the Rangers are 21-7-0 and rank tied for second in the NHL in home wins. New York has won six-straight home games and eight of it last nine at MSG. The Blueshirts’ 28 home games are the second fewest in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts earned their 40th win of the season in game No. 60, tying the 1972-73 team for the fewest games required to reach the mark. The Rangers were the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-win total for the first time since 1993-94.
  • Against Florida, the Rangers have won five of their last seven games and have points in six-straight home contests against the Panthers (5-0-1).
  • The Blueshirts have allowed only one goal in four of their last six games and have allowed either one or zero goals in a game a league-high 23 times this season. When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 36-2-3 record.
  • The Rangers have scored at least one goal in the second period in 11-straight games dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-20 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks second in the NHL.
  • New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (24.6) and fourth best penalty kill percentage (83.4). - New York has accumulated 150 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL and nine when trailing in the third period, tied for second in the league.
  • In the last 29 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (40 pts - 17G-23A) and Vincent Trocheck (30 pts - 14G-16A) have recorded a combined 70 points (31G-39A).
  • When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 27 wins, tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND PANTHERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was drafted by the Panthers (2011 – 3rd Round) and played parts of his first seven seasons with Florida. In 2017-18 with Florida, Trocheck set career-highs in goals (31), assists (44), points (75). In 2016-17, Trocheck led the Panthers in points (54) and tied for the team lead in assists (31), earning a trip to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
  • Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola played 31 games for the Rangers in 2022-23, notching three points (1G-2A).

PRIDE NIGHT

The Rangers will celebrate Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

The Rangers will partner with members of the LGBTQ+ community for various parts of the evening, including the national anthem and the NYPD Color Guard presenting Pride & Transgender flags. As the presenting partner, the Rangers will also spotlight an Honorary Employee from Delta Air Lines in-arena.

On Monday night, the Rangers will welcome 25 youth from Covenant House to attend the game, sponsored by Delta. Covenant House New York is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1972, whose main goal is to address youth homelessness by providing resources for mental health issues, education, employment, and life-skills training. Thirty percent of Covenant House’s New York residents identify as LGBTQ+. The Rangers will recognize LGBT Network as the Community Captain Award recipient and make a $10,000 donation. In addition, a $10,000 grant will be provided to Bokksu, a LGBTQ+ owned small business, through a partnership with Chase.

In addition, the first 10,000 fans into Madison Square Garden will receive a pride tote bag from Delta.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games, including five multi-point games and four three-point games. He has a total of 16 points (4G-12A) over his last eight games.

He recorded his 80th point of the campaign on Feb. 28, his fourth season with 80 or more points with New York. The only players with as many 80-point campaigns for the club are Mark Messier (5x) and Rod Gilbert (4x). He is also one of eight undrafted players who have debuted since the first NHL Draft in 1963 have recorded six or more 80-point seasons

He has notched a point in 49 games this year, the third most in the NHL and his 25 multi-point games rank tied for fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (35) and fifth in points (84). His 35 goals are a career-high.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has nine points (2G-7A) in his last eight games and 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 10 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (49).

On Saturday night, he collected his 238th career assist and tied Jim Neilson for the sixth most by a defenseman in Rangers history.

With a point, he would become the fifth Ranger to notch 50 points this year, making them tied for the most 50-point 

getters in the NHL.

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (284) and second in assists (238).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 30 goals this season, six in his last eight games and seven in his last 10 games. He recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season and is the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 118 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for February after he compiled a 7-0-0 record, .953 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Shesterkin has earned points in 10 of his last 11 starts and his 26 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four of his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage.

Quick holds a 13-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

On Sunday afternoon, Quick agreed to terms on a one-year extension with the Rangers.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Alexis Lafreniere has eight points in his last seven games (4G-4A) and 12 points (7G-5A) in his last 13 games. The Blueshirts are 15-0-1 when he scores a goal this season.
  • Mika Zibanejad has scored the fourth most goals (45) and the eighth most points (92) in the month of March since 2017- 18.
  • Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (59.8) and has points in seven of his last eight games (7G-4A). On Saturday in Toronto, he recorded his 500th career point.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for fourth in the NHL in hits with 201.
  • Jacob Trouba’s 166 blocked shots are the fourth most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 150+ blocked shots and 150+ hits.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 45-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs 

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets 

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils

Brodzinski Extension “Well Deserved"

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Devils

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonny Brodzinski

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Islanders

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Islanders 