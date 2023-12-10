Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider is one point from 500 in his career, one goal from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280), and one power play goal from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

With his point, Kreider would become the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise and the eighth skater from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft class to reach it.

Kreider has 14 goals on the season, ranking tied for the 10th most in the league and has 16 points in his last 18 games (9G- 7A).

Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 162 goals, the second most in history behind Rod Gilbert’s 165.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 37 points (16G-21A) on the season and has notched a point in 20 of his 25 games this year. Panarin ranks third in the NHL in points, tied for fourth in goals, tied for 12th in assists, and tied for fourth in power play points (15).

Panarin is the third player in franchise history with a season-opening home point streak of 10-plus games, joining Mike Rogers (15 GP in 1983-84) and Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97).

Panarin leads the league with 13 multi-point games and since 2015-16, his 194 multi-point games rank sixth in the league.

Ahead of his 616th NHL game, Panarin sits two points away from 700 in his career. In NHL history, 37 players have reached the 700 point milestone in fewer than 616 games.

Panarin is also the first Ranger with 15+ goals and 20+ assists within the team’s first 25 games of a season since all three members of the ‘G-A-G Line’ (Hadfield, Ratelle, Gilbert) in 1971-72.

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

Adam Fox played in his 300th career NHL game and became the 13th defenseman in NHL history with at least 250 points through their 300th career game. His 212 assists are the sixth most through the first 300 games of a NHL defensemen’s career.

In his five games since returning from injury, Adam Fox has tallied five assists, giving him points in 11 of his 15 contests this season (3G-13A).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.