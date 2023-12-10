Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers close out a back-to-back with a home contest against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts are 2-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season.
- Tonight, the Rangers will wear their third jersey’s for the first of 10 times this season.
- The Blueshirts’ 18 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 37 points/.740 points percentage ranks third in the league. New York’s 18 wins are their most through 25 games in franchise history.
- Following a loss, the Rangers are 5-1-0 and have outscored opponents 15-8 in those five games.
- New York has wins in three of his last five games, in 10 of its last 14 games and points in 17 of its last 21 games (16-4-1).
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 8-2-0, ranking second in the league in home points percentage (.800).
- Against the Kings, the Blueshirts have won three in a row and four of five. This season, against Western Conference opponents, New York is 9-2-1 and 5-0-0 against Pacific Division teams.
- Seven different Rangers (Fox, Gustafsson, Kreider, Lafrenière, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) have 15-plus points this season, tied for the third largest amount in the NHL.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.4 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 20 of 25 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- Former Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is 7-0-1 as a Ranger, the first goaltender to record a point in eight consecutive starts to begin his tenure with the team. Among NHL goaltenders with eight starts, Quick ranks seventh in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.34).
- In the past five games, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 14 points (6G-8A).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.3) and have scored power play goals in 18 of their first 25 games. The team’s 22 power play goals this year are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ defensemen have accounted for 66 points, the fifth most in the NHL.
- New York has a league-high (tied) nine comeback wins, and five after trailing in the third period - the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the most such wins in the league. New York is 9-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- The Rangers are 9-0-1 in one-goal games, the most such wins in the NHL.
- When outshooting their opponents, the Blueshirts are 12-2-0, the second most wins in the league.