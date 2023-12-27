Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

MIKA’S MISSION TO 800 GAMES

Tonight, Mika Zibanejad is set to play in his 800th career NHL game. Since his first full season in the NHL (2012-13), Zibanejad has the sixth most power play goals (107) in the NHL.

Zibanjead was named the NHL’s “Second Star” for the week ending Dec. 24 after he recorded goals and multiple points in all three of his contests, totaling 4G-3A.

Zibanejad has points in seven-straight games (7G-6A) and in 15 of his last 16 contests (11G-12A).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin finished his first 300 games with the Rangers, on Saturday night against Buffalo, with 385 points (118G-267A), the most by a player through their first 300 contests with the franchise.

Panarin has points in six of his last seven games (2G-5A) and points in 11 of his last 14 games (8G-10A). He has notched a point in 26 of his 32 games this year.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has six points in his last seven games (2G-4A) and 26 points (7G-19A) in his past 26 games. Trocheck’s 28 points on the year (8G-20A) and seven multi-point games rank tied for second on the Blueshirts. The team is 7-0-0 when he collects multiple points.

Trocheck is one of four players in the NHL to have both 28 or more points and 45 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 450 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (63.4).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider continues to change the Rangers record books as he sits tied with Adam Graves for the 10th most points

in team history (507). On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

He has eight points (3G-5A) in his last six games and 23 points in his last 25 games (12G-11A).

Only seven other active players have 100 power-play goals with their current franchise: Alex Ovechkin (300 w/ WSH), Steven Stamkos (200 w/ TBL), Evgeni Malkin (175 w/ PIT), Sidney Crosby (165 w/ PIT), Leon Draisaitl (133 w/ EDM), Anze Kopitar (115 w/ LAK) and David Pastrnak (105 w/ BOS).

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 165 goals, tied for the most in the building’s history with Rod Gilbert.

Kreider also has 41 game winning goals with the Rangers, tied with Mark Messier for the fourth most in team history.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in eight of his last 11 games (11A) and overall has points in 16 of 22 games this season (3G-19A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fifth most points per game (1.00).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.