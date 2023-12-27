Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return from the holiday break for a meeting against Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). This is New York’s final home game of 2023.
- The Rangers headed into the holiday break with 23 wins, tied for the most in the NHL. Since 1966-67, it is the fifth time (2023-24, 2016-17, 1993-94, 1969-70, 1966-67) that the Blueshirts have had the most (or tied for the most) wins in the league through Christmas Day.
- The Blueshirts have won four of their last five games and eight of their last 12 games. The teams’ 23 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 47 points rank tied for second in the league. Their .734 point percentage is the highest in the league.
- The Rangers’ plus-19 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in seven straight games, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (31.1) while has scored power play goals in 12 of their last 14 games and in 26 of 32 games this season. The team’s 32 power play goals this year are the second most in the NHL.
- Tonight, Mika Zibanejad is set to play in his 800th career NHL game.
- At MSG against the Capitals, the Blueshirts have won three of their last four and seven of their last 10 games.
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 11-4-0 and in the calendar year of 2023, their 26 home wins rank tied for second in the NHL.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.8 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 25 of 32 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has the league’s fourth best (tied) penalty kill percentage (85.7) and have had a perfect PK in seven of its last nine games.
- The Rangers have 11 comeback wins on the season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has 11 one-goal wins, tied for the second most in the NHL and are 7-0-0 when tied after two periods.