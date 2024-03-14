Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue south as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
  • On the road, New York is 20-10-4 for 44 points and has points in nine of its last 10 road games (7-1-2) dating back to Jan. 21. The Rangers became the fourth team (FLA, DAL, VAN) in the NHL to win 20 road games. New York has earned 20+ road wins in three consecutive campaigns for the second time in franchise history (also 2009-10 to 2011-12).
  • New York has win in three-straight and points in 17 of its last 20 contests (15-3-2). The Blueshirts’ 43 wins are the second most in the NHL while their 90 points rank fourth in the league.
  • The Blueshirts have points in eight-straight games (7-0-1) against the Lightning and in 10 of their last 11 contests against them (8-1-2).
  • In their last three contests, New York has allowed a total of one goal on 74 shots.
  • The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 50 or more points this season, three players with 60-plus points, and rank second with four players with 20 or more goals.
  • New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (25.1) and fourth best penalty kill percentage (83.8).
  • New York has accumulated 159 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • In the last 33 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (43 pts - 17G-26A) and Vincent Trocheck (33 pts - 16G-17A) have recorded a combined 76 points (33G-43A).
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND LIGHTNING CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow played for the Lighting for part of the 2019-20 and the 2020-2021 season. During his time with the team, the Lightning won two Stanley Cups.
  • Lightning forward Anthony Duclair was drafted by New York in 2013 and played one season for the team (2014-15).
  • Lightning forward Tyler Motte had two stints with the Rangers, during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
  • Lightning Assistant Coach Jeff Halpern played part of one season with the Rangers (2012-13).

PANARIN’S POINTS

In Artemi Panarin’s last 12 games, he has 19 points (4G-15A), six games with 2+ points and four games with 3+ points. Since Feb. 15, Panarin ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in points and fifth in assists.

He has notched a point in 51 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 26 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks sixth in points (87), tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (35), and tied for 10th in assists (52). His 35 goals are a career-high. He is three points away from recording 90 points in 2023-24 and can become the first player in Rangers history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 32 goals this season, eight in his last 12 games and nine in his last 14 games. He has points in five of his last six contests (3G-3A) and 12 points (8G-4A) in his last 12 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 120 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 10 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 8-1-1 record, 1.50 GAA, .956 save percentage, and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 10 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 12 of his last 14 starts and his 28 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won five of his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks fourth in goals-against average (2.38) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 14-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from surpassing Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and two wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox recorded his 40th assist on Saturday night, to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games and 14 points (3G-11A) in his last 14 games. He ranks eighth among NHL defensemen in points (52) and assists (42).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (286) and second in assists (240).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has points in five of his last six games (4G-2A) and points in 10 of his last 12 games (9G-5A). He ranks second in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (59.6). Trocheck played in his 700th career NHL game on Saturday against St. Louis.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has eight points in his last 11 games (4G-4A) and 12 points (7G-5A) in his last 17 games. The Blueshirts are 15-0-1 when he scores a goal this season.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for seventh in the NHL in hits with 206.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 45-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

