Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blackhawks 

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head to Chicago to close out their season series against the Blackhawks (8:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). After tonight, the Rangers will play only two games later than 8:00 PM ET the rest of the season.
- New York has wins in three-straight games and points in five of its last six games (4-1-1). The Blueshirt’s 32 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- On the road, the Rangers have points in three-straight contests (2-0-1) and are 15-9-3 away from MSG. New York’s 27 road games are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- In the past 30 years, the club has earned as many wins (31) through 50 games just four times: 1993-94 (33), 2011-12 (33), 2021-22 (32) and 2016-17 (31).
- The Rangers have won six of their last seven games against the Blackhawks dating back to the 2018-19 season.
- New York has six players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox, Lafreniere) with 30 or more points, tied for the second most in the NHL. The Rangers also have four players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 15-plus goals, tied for the second most as well.
- In the last 19 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (23 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (19 pts) have recorded a combined 42 points (20G-22A).
- When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 30-2-2 record.
- New York has the NHL’s fourth best (tied) power play percentage (26.6) and ranks tied for fourth in penalty kill percentage (83.2).
- The Blueshirts have 21 wins when scoring first, tied for the third most in the NHL (Vancouver leads with 26).
- The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is tied for the fourth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 123 points from defensemen this season, the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 15 comeback wins this season, tied for third in the NHL, and eight when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most in the league.