Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blackhawks 

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin had 31 goals in 51 games. Only two Rangers players have scored as many through 50 games in the past 25 years: Chris Kreider (33 in 2021-22) and Rick Nash (33 in 2014-15).

Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in goals (31), tied for sixth in points (67), and tied for fifth in multi-point games (20).

He reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

His 31 goals are tied for the second most of his career.

Panarin has points in four of his last six games (4G-2A), seven of his last 10 games (5G-4A), 17 points in his last 16 games (8G-9A). He has notched a point in 41 of his 51 games this year.

QUICK AND TO THE POINT

Jonathan Quick has won three-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in all three. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 12-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.27) and seventh in save percentage (.919).

He is two wins away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and four wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.7) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 18 points (7G-11A) ranks among the top-15 in the NHL.

Trocheck has points in four of his past six games (1G-3A) and 14 points in his last 15 games (6G-8A).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has 23 goals this season, points in six of his last nine contests (3G-6A) and eight of his last 12 games (3G-8A).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in five of his last seven games (1G-6A) and nine of his last 14 games (5G-8A).

With his next assist, Fox will become the sixth player, and second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the club. He would join Mark Messier (6 from 1991-92 – 1996-97), Phil Goyette (6 from 1963-64 – 1968-69), Artemi Panarin (5 from 2019-20 – 2023-24), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82 – 1985-86) and Phil Esposito (5 from 1975-76 – 1979-80).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (271) and tied for second in assists (228).