Henrik Lundqvist – A First-Ballot and First-Class Hall of Famer

That’s not to say Henrik’s career was always destined to have this conclusion. He was not a first overall pick, nor even a first-round pick. In fact, there were 204 players – including 21 goaltenders – chosen in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft before the Rangers selected Lundqvist with their seventh-round pick. Henrik had attended the Draft with his twin brother, Joel, who was drafted by the Dallas Stars that year in the third round.

It would take Lundqvist five years from the time he was drafted by the Rangers until he began his NHL career. By that time, he had done – and won – everything he possibly could in Sweden. In 2004-05, his final season with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, he was the league’s Most Valuable Player and Best Goaltender, who had the league’s best goals against average and save percentage, and he led Frolunda as they won the league championship.

Coming to New York and proving he could play in the best league in the world was the next challenge for Lundqvist. He said during that first Training Camp in 2005 – and repeated the story several times in the years that followed – that he wasn’t sure if he would even be on the Rangers’ roster to start the year, and he wondered where he would be living in Hartford if he was assigned to the Wolf Pack.

Ultimately, Lundqvist never played a game in the American Hockey League in his career. His first game at Madison Square Garden – which was his second career NHL game – turned out to be his first NHL win, a victory over the New Jersey Devils. Two nights later, as he and the Rangers were about to earn another win, the fans began to chant his name – first, it was “Lund-qvist!”, then it was “Hen-rik!”. Two nights after that, he earned his first career NHL shutout, further endearing himself to the Garden Faithful. And he never looked back.