Jaromir Jagr is on a mission to find his stolen bobbleheads.

Hours after the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that their shipment of Jagr bobbleheads went missing and would not be delivered in time for the Penguins game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, who took charge but the man himself.

The Penguins legend and future Hall of Famer was in a car with one of the bobbleheads in the passenger seat

"Buckle up, baby. Let's go find your friends!" Jagr said.