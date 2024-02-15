PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

Edmonton heads to St. Louis to begin a three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Blues

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game road trip at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

McDavid notches six assists in Edmonton's 8-4 win over Detroit

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Oilers look to follow their captain’s example and replicate their strong play during the third period of Tuesday’s 8-4 win over Detroit when they begin a three-game road trip at Enterprise Center on Thursday against St. Louis.

Captain Connor McDavid had an incredible night at Rogers Place by helping lead Edmonton’s charge during a five-goal final frame with four of his career-high six assists in the contes, including the 600th helper of his career in his 616th NHL game to become the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr.

McDavid pushed his personal point streak to 19 games, totalling 12 goals and 34 assists, while joining Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang (Dec. 27, 2023) and his Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl (Jan. 31, 2021) as one of only three NHL players over the last 25 years to record more than six helpers in a single game.

The six assists increased his season totals to 21 goals and 56 assists in 49 games, which moved him into a tie with Boston’s David Pastrnak for third in League scoring behind Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (90) and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (87).

“It’s unbelievable, you can only dream of a game like that,” forward Dylan Holloway said. “It’s pretty incredible. It’s fun to watch. He deserves it too. He brings it every day in practice and brings it every game. He had a great game tonight.”

Connor speaks to his six-assist performance against the Red Wings

While the Oilers didn’t have their collective best during the second period, McDavid was moving his feet all night and it showed in his jaw-dropping stat line and the post-game comments from his teammates and coaching staff.

"I think his stat sheet says it all – six assists, plus six, no power play time,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He was skating. He was one of the few guys skating for a full 60 minutes, and the plays he made tonight were pretty phenomenal. If he's not on top of his game, we're probably not winning that one."

“He won us the game. He played unbelievably,” Cody Ceci said matter-of-factly after McDavid’s six-assist performance overshadowed his first goal in 127 games during the first period. “I think he was a little mad that he got shut out last game and it showed tonight. He came out with some fire and played unbelievably. I'd never seen that before.”

The Oilers led 3-1 at 9:43 of the second period on Evan Bouchard’s 12th goal of the season before they were caught out defensively in the frame’s final 10 minutes by a dangerous Detroit team that’s scored at least two goals in 22 straight games.

“Obviously we didn't like our second period, McDavid said. “I thought in the first period, we did a lot of good things. The second period was just not what we wanted to do. We gave up numerous chances, numerous odd-man rushes and the forwards weren’t doing a good job coming back. D-men were pinching at strange times.

“I thought Stu bailed us out big time in the second period and we were fortunate to be tied, and I thought we did a good job of just grabbing it, turning our work rate up and simplifying a lot of the cliché stuff. But stuff that works.”

Kris addresses the media following Edmonton's 8-4 win

Detroit enjoyed a 13-5 advantage in 5-on-5 scoring chances in the second period, as per Natural Stat Trick, and scored once at even strength and again on the power play to force a much different team talk in the Oilers dressing room during the intermission.

“After the second period, we needed to change the scenario,” Knoblauch said.

Holloway provided his team with the spark it needed on a shift with McDavid and Kane just 44 seconds into the third period, diving across the slot to get to an Alex Lyon rebound that he deposited into the back of the net for his third of the season before barrelling into his captain and the corner boards.

"I just kind of had to sell out for that one. I couldn't risk it," Holloway said. I couldn't risk it getting knocked away, but my eyes kind of lit up there and I just wanted it to go in.

"That was a little scary, but I saw him coming last second," McDavid said. "Holloway's a little bit like a bull in a china shop sometimes, but you've got to go to the net hard and he got rewarded there. That was a huge goal for our group and got us going."

Dylan chats after scoring in Edmonton's 8-4 win over Detroit

After getting the secondary assist, McDavid would go on to factor in on three more third-period goals, setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a pair of goals and Kane's 19th goal of the season with primary helpers in an 8-4 final. 

The Oilers change their focus to Thursday's tilt in St. Louis against the Blues, who outside of Edmonton & Coach Kris Knoblauch have the best record in the NHL under new leadership. The Blues are 28-22-2 this season, good enough for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but are 15-8-1 under Head Coach Drew Bannister since relieving Craig Berube of his duties on Dec. 14.

Since making the change behind the bench, the Blues are tied for the sixth-most wins (15), are sixth in power-play percentage (26.8 percent) and 10th in goals against (66 GA in 24 GP). Forward Robert Thomas has paced St. Louis offensively over that time, ranking 12th overall with 30 polnts since mid-December.

St. Louis has won seven of their last nine games despite registering a season-low 15 shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

