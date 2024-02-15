PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

While the Oilers didn’t have their collective best during the second period, McDavid was moving his feet all night and it showed in his jaw-dropping stat line and the post-game comments from his teammates and coaching staff.

"I think his stat sheet says it all – six assists, plus six, no power play time,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He was skating. He was one of the few guys skating for a full 60 minutes, and the plays he made tonight were pretty phenomenal. If he's not on top of his game, we're probably not winning that one."

“He won us the game. He played unbelievably,” Cody Ceci said matter-of-factly after McDavid’s six-assist performance overshadowed his first goal in 127 games during the first period. “I think he was a little mad that he got shut out last game and it showed tonight. He came out with some fire and played unbelievably. I'd never seen that before.”

The Oilers led 3-1 at 9:43 of the second period on Evan Bouchard’s 12th goal of the season before they were caught out defensively in the frame’s final 10 minutes by a dangerous Detroit team that’s scored at least two goals in 22 straight games.

“Obviously we didn't like our second period, McDavid said. “I thought in the first period, we did a lot of good things. The second period was just not what we wanted to do. We gave up numerous chances, numerous odd-man rushes and the forwards weren’t doing a good job coming back. D-men were pinching at strange times.

“I thought Stu bailed us out big time in the second period and we were fortunate to be tied, and I thought we did a good job of just grabbing it, turning our work rate up and simplifying a lot of the cliché stuff. But stuff that works.”