PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

The Oilers aim to bounce back from defeat when they visit American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon to take on the Stars

GettyImages-1245777476
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers visit American Airlines Center on Saturday for an afternoon meeting with the Dallas Stars.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 1:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Pickard will start Saturday in Dallas against Stars.

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blues

DALLAS, TX – The Edmonton Oilers won’t have to wait long to have the opportunity to turn the page on Thursday’s defeat in St. Louis when they face the surging Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton remained in St. Louis overnight following their 6-3 loss to the Blues and practiced at Enterprise Center on Friday before boarding a team flight to the Lone Star State later in the afternoon.

Saturday’s matchup with Dallas will be the first of two consecutive afternoon games for the Oilers to close out their three-game road trip, which culminates in Arizona on Monday at Mullett Arena against the Coyotes.

“I think it's a good situation for us,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “Quick practice today and then an afternoon game tomorrow. I think everyone likes those. You don't think too much. You just wake up, have a good meal and get on the ice and go play, so I think that's going to be good for our group.”

Brett chats following Friday's practice before a flight to Dallas

For the players and coaching staff, turning the page on Thursday’s defeat when they were tagged for four goals in the second period and seven straight minor penalties over the 60 minutes is as easy as showing up to practice the next day.

The hard-effort skate on Friday which featured new-look lines for the Oilers was a good reminder that even after a game as emotional as Thursday night, there will always be another chance to come together and respond as a group.

"You've just got to take it one day at a time throughout the season. It's a long season,” Kulak added. “We’re getting busy now with games and what's done is done with the loss. Even period-by-period if you have a bad period, you have to park it and move on, so it's a good reminder for us.”

The Oilers have dropped three of their last five games since returning from the All-Star Break and winning 16 consecutive games between Dec. 21, 2023 and Feb. 6, 2024, coming one shy of tying the League record. 

Before their recent 2-3-0 stretch where they've been outscored 20-17, Edmonton had outscored its opponents 51-18 over their last 14 games – going 14-0-0 in that time.

“When you win 16 in a row, everything's feeling good,” Kulak said. “It feels like you might never lose but the reality is that you lose games and you have bad periods and things go wrong, so it's just working through that.”

Darnell talks about facing the Stars tomorrow afternoon in Dallas

The Oilers have experience navigating the highs of their 16-game win streak, but are also grounded by their early-season struggles that are guiding them through a small difficult patch of results.

“If you talk about the mental side of it, we've been in some much darker places so far this season,” said Darnell Nurse, referencing Edmonton’s 2-9-1 start to the season. “So to win one, lose one in the fashion that we have since getting back from the break, I think for us, we have to rely on the fact that when we play the right way, we can win and we can win on a night against any team.

“So just getting back to the basics and being simple within our game, not so much trying to force cross-ice plays, those home run plays and just being very patient in the way we approach a game tomorrow.”

Facing the Stars, who are coming off a 9-2 domination of the Nashville Predators on Thursday, is a chance for the group to test their mettle against one of the League's hottest teams that owns a 34-14-6 record and has won four straight games at American Airlines Center.

"They're a really good team," Nurse said. "You look at them, the standings and the success they've had so far this year and they do have a lot offensive firepower, so I think for us it's a good test. It's exactly what we need coming off a game where we give up six goals, and it's against a team that we know has the ability to put up nine any night. It's important for us to come in with that defensive mindset."

Kris provides lineup notes with the media after Friday's practice

Since Dec. 19, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has seen his team respond to adversity by following up poor results with strong performances. After Edmonton's last three losses to the Islanders, Golden Knights and Kings, they've responded in a big way by beating New Jersey, Anaheim and Detroit by multi-goal margins.

The bench boss is hoping to receive a similar reaction from his players on Saturday, and the Oilers players have proven they're up to the task

"I think we've been able to respond really well after poor performances," he said. "I think it's just human nature to play just good enough to win, and when there's an opportunity to relax a little bit, [Thursday] happens. We know it's going to be a really difficult game against a good team that's playing well right now, and our guys have to step up.

"They like that competition, they like that challenge."

