PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

The Oilers have experience navigating the highs of their 16-game win streak, but are also grounded by their early-season struggles that are guiding them through a small difficult patch of results.

“If you talk about the mental side of it, we've been in some much darker places so far this season,” said Darnell Nurse, referencing Edmonton’s 2-9-1 start to the season. “So to win one, lose one in the fashion that we have since getting back from the break, I think for us, we have to rely on the fact that when we play the right way, we can win and we can win on a night against any team.

“So just getting back to the basics and being simple within our game, not so much trying to force cross-ice plays, those home run plays and just being very patient in the way we approach a game tomorrow.”

Facing the Stars, who are coming off a 9-2 domination of the Nashville Predators on Thursday, is a chance for the group to test their mettle against one of the League's hottest teams that owns a 34-14-6 record and has won four straight games at American Airlines Center.

"They're a really good team," Nurse said. "You look at them, the standings and the success they've had so far this year and they do have a lot offensive firepower, so I think for us it's a good test. It's exactly what we need coming off a game where we give up six goals, and it's against a team that we know has the ability to put up nine any night. It's important for us to come in with that defensive mindset."