Werenski leaves Blue Jackets season opener with knee injury

Zach Werenski left with a quad contusion in his right knee in the second period of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

The defenseman was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway at 14:22 of the second and was helped off the ice.

Hathaway initially received a major penalty for kneeing, but it was reduced to a minor after video review.

The Blue Jackets announced Werenski would not return.

Werenski was limited to 13 games last season because of a separated and torn labrum in his shoulder, sustained in a game against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022. He has 245 points (79 goals, 166 assists) in 417 regular-season games and 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.