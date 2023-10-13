Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap October 12

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener
NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service
Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

Bedard creating buzz around NHL 2 games into Blackhawks career
nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Joe Bertagna to receive Lester Patrick Trophy

Bertagna to receive Lester Patrick Trophy; longtime administrator, goaltending coach
Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 12

NHL On Tap: Red Wings, Devils in national spotlight
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Calgary fueled by Chris Snow's memory in opening-night win

Flames 'fueled' by Snow's memory in opening-night win against Jets

Werenski leaves Blue Jackets season opener with knee injury

Defenseman exits following collision with Flyers forward Hathaway

Zach-Werenski

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Zach Werenski left with a quad contusion in his right knee in the second period of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

The defenseman was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway at 14:22 of the second and was helped off the ice.

Hathaway initially received a major penalty for kneeing, but it was reduced to a minor after video review.

The Blue Jackets announced Werenski would not return.

Werenski was limited to 13 games last season because of a separated and torn labrum in his shoulder, sustained in a game against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022. He has 245 points (79 goals, 166 assists) in 417 regular-season games and 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.