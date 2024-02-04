Parise eyes Stanley Cup after signing with Avalanche

DENVER -- Zach Parise is looking forward to one last attempt at winning the Stanley Cup, and said he thinks the Colorado Avalanche give him his best chance to do it.

"Just from watching and playing against this group for a long time, it's no secret how good they are," he said Sunday in his first official practice with the team. "This being my last go at it, nothing's guaranteed, but I want to put myself in a spot where you have a good chance. That's all you ask for, so to me, that was the biggest draw."

The 39-year-old forward signed with Colorado as a free agent on Jan. 26, but his desire to return to the NHL was rekindled months ago.

"I was on a golf trip with some buddies over in Scotland and it was right during training camp (in September), and then I got back. I was fully intending on being done playing," Parise said. "When I got back, you start seeing your buddies are leaving, training camps are starting. It was then that I had the opportunity to play. It was brought to my attention I'd be allowed to train and play half a year.

"It was kind of my wife that pushed me to do it. She said, 'You got a great opportunity. You might as well do it.' So it was like September that I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to give this a shot.'"

Parise had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) playing in all 82 games for the New York Islanders last season and said May 1 that he would play for the Islanders this season or retire.

But after spending his offseason training in Minnesota, skating with his former high school team and in a men's league with fellow hockey parents, his hard work put him in a position to be ready to help the Avalanche during the second half of the season.