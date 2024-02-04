Parise eyes Stanley Cup after signing with Avalanche

39-year-old forward to make debut at Rangers on Monday, sees 'great opportunity'

Zach Parise chasing cup with COL

© Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Zach Parise is looking forward to one last attempt at winning the Stanley Cup, and said he thinks the Colorado Avalanche give him his best chance to do it.

"Just from watching and playing against this group for a long time, it's no secret how good they are," he said Sunday in his first official practice with the team. "This being my last go at it, nothing's guaranteed, but I want to put myself in a spot where you have a good chance. That's all you ask for, so to me, that was the biggest draw."

The 39-year-old forward signed with Colorado as a free agent on Jan. 26, but his desire to return to the NHL was rekindled months ago.

"I was on a golf trip with some buddies over in Scotland and it was right during training camp (in September), and then I got back. I was fully intending on being done playing," Parise said. "When I got back, you start seeing your buddies are leaving, training camps are starting. It was then that I had the opportunity to play. It was brought to my attention I'd be allowed to train and play half a year.

"It was kind of my wife that pushed me to do it. She said, 'You got a great opportunity. You might as well do it.' So it was like September that I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to give this a shot.'"

Parise had 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) playing in all 82 games for the New York Islanders last season and said May 1 that he would play for the Islanders this season or retire.

But after spending his offseason training in Minnesota, skating with his former high school team and in a men's league with fellow hockey parents, his hard work put him in a position to be ready to help the Avalanche during the second half of the season.

Discussing Zach Parise to the Avalanche

"We're going to throw him right into the fire as usual," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. "He's been skating for a long time. He's in phenomenal condition. He's a guy that kind of just keeps himself ready to go, a little bit like say (Colorado forward Andrew) Cogliano. Veteran guy that's been around a long time."

Parise has 879 points (429 goals, 450 assists) in 1,224 regular-season NHL games for the Islanders, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils, and 80 points (37 goals, 43 assists) points in 111 playoff games. He has made the playoffs in 14 of his 18 NHL seasons, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final only once, with the Devils in 2012 when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Avalanche (32-14-3) are first in the Central Division and have won their division each of the past three seasons. Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

"I'm excited to see what he can bring for us," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said of Parise at the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. "I think he can be a great depth add. Regardless of his age, he was scoring goals last year for the Islanders. Hopefully we can put him in a role where he feels comfortable right away and put him in a spot to succeed. Really excited to meet him and see what he can bring to our team."

Parise is expected to start on the second line with center Ryan Johansen and forward Artturi Lehkonen when he makes his debut at the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT). It is the first game of a season-long six-game road trip for the Avalanche.

"I've been sitting at home for a long time, so I'm excited to get out on the road and play and spend some time with the group," Parise said. "Whatever role, whatever position they ask me to play, you go out and do it, and I'm looking forward to that. I did a lot of that the last couple years in New York, played all over the lineup and in all different situations, and it was a lot of fun."

NHL.com director Pete Jensen contributed to this report

Latest News

Comedic icon Larry David shows off Rangers slick new jersey for NHL Stadium Series

Trade Deadline, scoring race highlight rest of regular season

Top 10 moments of All-Star Weekend

NHL Morning Skate for February 4

Hockey Fights Cancer grant to fund research into brain tumors

Matheson playing with renewed happiness, confidence for Canadiens

Matthews inspired by home crowd, teammates on way to winning All-Star MVP

Pastrnak enjoys teaming up with Draisaitl at All-Star Game

Bieber has ‘awesome’ impact on Team Matthews at All-Star Game 

Kucherov embraces role as crowd rival at NHL All-Star Game

Officials thrilled to make NHL All-Star Game debut

Pastrnak earns bragging rights against Swayman with All-Star Game performance

Matthews leads own team past Team McDavid to win 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Matthews wears custom skates at 2024 NHL All-Star Game to support young fan

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Joey Votto attempts to meet every NHL mascot at All-Star Game

MacKinnon, Crosby savor All-Star experience as teammates

All-Star blog: Jesper Bratt