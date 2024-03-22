Capitals’ Wilson suspended 6 games for high-sticking 

Tom Wilson was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Washington Capitals forward was disciplined for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor at 12:15 of the third period of the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win at Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday. Wilson received a double minor penalty for high-sticking.

Wilson had an in-person hearing via Zoom with the Department of Player Safety in New York on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 66 games, will not be eligible to return until April 4. He had a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) and has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past 13 games.

“That’s a huge impact,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Friday before the suspension was announced. “I don’t need to go into length about what he provides our team from a leadership standpoint, veteran presence standpoint, what he does on the ice. So, huge absence in our lineup.”

One of those holes in the lineup will be filled by forward Matthew Phillips, who was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 25-year-old had five points (one goal, four assists) in 27 games with the Capitals earlier this season before being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb 16. Phillips had no points in three games with Pittsburgh before being put back on waivers and reclaimed by Washington on March 5 and being assigned to Hershey. Phillips had three points (one goal, two assists) in three games with Hershey.

“But, like we’ve done all year, it’s another opportunity for guys like Matt Phillips, (Nicolas) Aube-Kubel, (Michael) Sgarbossa to play in massive hockey games at the end of an NHL season, which they all have earned and wanted these type of chances,” Carbery said, “and another chance for our entire group as a whole to respond against one of the best teams in the League at critical juncture of our season.”

Forward Dylan Strome said filling the void left by Wilson’s suspension is on every member of the Capitals.

“Everyone knows how important he is to our team. There’s a reason he makes what he does and why no one really likes playing without him,” Strome said. “When we’re dealing with being without him, everyone has to pick up the slack. There’s not too many guys that play like him and not too many guys that create open ice the way he does. It’s an unfortunate situation. I’m glad nobody was hurt on the play. But hopefully it’s not too long.”

The Capitals (33-26-9) enter their home game Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MNMT, BSSO, SN, TVAS) three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.

They had won three in a row before the loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

"The good part about it is the guys in this room have had a lot of practice playing in different situations and guys stepping up, so it will be no different tonight," forward Nic Dowd said.

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report