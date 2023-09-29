Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel will travel with the Penguins to Halifax, Nova Scotia, after practicing on Friday for the first time since having right ankle surgery on Aug. 4.

The forward wore a white no-contact jersey, leaving before contact drills. Guentzel will go to Halifax for a practice on Sunday before Pittsburgh plays a preseason game there against the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

"He's progressing. We're real encouraged with how far he's come," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I thought he looked really good. We'll see where he goes."

Guentzel is expected to miss about five games to start the regular season, Sullivan said when training camp opened Sept. 21. That would put him in line for a potential debut against the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 24.

Before practice, Guentzel skated with a secondary group including defenseman Owen Pickering, who has yet to join camp with an undisclosed injury.

Guentzel, first-line left wing with center Sidney Crosby when healthy, led Pittsburgh with 36 goals in 78 games last season.

"He's been skating for a bit. Sounds like things are going well," Crosby said. "Anytime you see a guy join the group, usually that's a good sign. Happy to see him back out there with us."

The Penguins also placed defenseman Ty Smith on waivers Thursday, ending his chance of making the opening night roster.

The defenseman is expected to be assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League if unclaimed.

"We can only take so many guys to Halifax. So these are all very difficult decisions," Sullivan said. "Ty's a good defenseman, he's a solid defenseman and we think very highly of him. I just think these are difficult decisions we're trying to make. -- Wes Crosby

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov is expected to make his preseason debut on Saturday after having offseason shoulder surgery.

Romanov did not miss a day of training camp and participated in a few training camp scrimmages. He did not take part in the first two preseason games earlier this week but will play against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was rescheduled due to flooding in the area.

"It's unreal," Romanov said about getting back into an NHL game. "I just want to play a game as soon as possible. I'm ready to go."

Romanov is expected to skate alongside Ryan Pulock.

"He's definitely itching to get out there," Islanders forward Hudson Fasching said. "I mean, that's just his personality. He'll play through anything to be on the ice. He's just always excited to play. He's amped up." -- Stefen Rosner

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Kasperi Kapanen each returned to the ice on Thursday for a full practice.

Faulk, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury late in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and missed practice Wednesday.

Kapanen, a forward, was supposed to play against the Blue Jackets but was a late scratch with an upper-body injury; he also missed practice Wednesday.

Kyrou, a forward, missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

"They seemed good," Blues coach Craig Berube said after practice Thursday. "I didn't hear anything yet, but they all finished practice." -- Lou Korac