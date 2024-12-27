On Tap: Day 2 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Canada vs. Latvia (7:30 p.m. ET) -- Canada (1-0-0-0) took care of business in its tournament opener with a 4-0 win against Finland on Thursday. Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) made 31 saves in his World Juniors debut, and defenseman Matthew Schaefer, a candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had a goal and an assist in his first WJC match. Forward Gavin McKenna, who turned 17 on Dec. 20 and is the youngest player on the roster, scored the first goal at 19:08 of the first period. He's the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft. Latvia will play its first game of the tournament. The country scored eight goals in five games and were shut out three straight games at the 2024 WJC but reached the quarterfinals after a 6-2 win against Germany in the preliminary round. A 7-2 loss to the United States left them with an eighth-place finish.