Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day against Wild

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi dress in racing jackets, team sets up mock victory lane for fans

Hurricanes NASCAR night split

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Start your engines Carolina Hurricanes fans, it’s NASCAR day in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes celebrated the racing league on Sunday during their game against the Minnesota Wild, dressing up for the occasion while treating their fans to the theme.

Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both dressed up for their arrivals, wearing team-themed racing jackets to the arena.

On social media the team couldn't help but make reference to the 2006 NASCAR-themed Will Ferrell comedy "Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

There was even a NASCAR-themed Jarvis bobblehead available, missing tooth and all.

The team had special warmup pucks, while some fans got mini racing flags. There was also a mock victory lane set up for fans to pose and take photos.

Hopefully Hurricanes fans are buckled in for the exciting night.

Short Shifts

