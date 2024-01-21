Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day against Wild

Start your engines Carolina Hurricanes fans, it’s NASCAR day in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes celebrated the racing league on Sunday during their game against the Minnesota Wild, dressing up for the occasion while treating their fans to the theme.

Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both dressed up for their arrivals, wearing team-themed racing jackets to the arena.

On social media the team couldn't help but make reference to the 2006 NASCAR-themed Will Ferrell comedy "Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."