Flames vow to turn season around after Heritage Classic loss to Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Calgary Flames are optimistic they can work their way out of an early-season slump after losing 5-2 to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.

"We've got to keep believing," Calgary captain Mikael Backlund said. "We have a really good team here. I believe in the guys. We have to stick with it. Play with the effort we had tonight and clean some things up [and] we're going to win games eventually. We have to stick with it. I know we have a really good group. We have to just push a little harder here until we get that win and things fall into place and we'll feel a lot better.

"We know we have a good team. We are going to turn this around and start winning games."

The Flames have lost five straight games in regulation and have one win in their past eight games (1-6-1).

The stretch leaves Calgary seventh in the eight-team Pacific Division and 15th in the 16-team Western Conference. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights, first in both, by 12 points through nine games.

"If you can't fight adversity then you're doing the wrong thing," Flames forward Nazem Kadri said. "For us, it's about trying to rally together and finding a way out. We're putting in work, this is not a work ethic thing. It's more so just a bounce here or there and the game would change. It's a game of momentum and at times when things aren't going your way, you feel behind the 8-ball all the time. I think that's where we're at right now, but we're certainly not going to quit.

"Nobody enjoys losing in that dressing room. We take it very personal and we've got a lot of pride. I think guys are going to be able to look at themselves and be accountable and we'll have better performances."

The Flames' struggles extend to both ends of the ice this season. They've allowed 33 goals -- fourth-most in the NHL -- and their 19 goals for is tied for seventh-fewest with the Arizona Coyotes, who have played two fewer games.

"We've got to find ways to be able to do it," Kadri said. "I think you've just got to stay with the process no matter what. It's frustrating right now and everyone seems frustrated, but it just is what it is, tomorrow's a new day. You've got to turn the page and try to win the next one."

Calgary returns from the Heritage Classic trip to host the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, SN1, BSSWX).

"I'm always optimistic," Flames first-year coach Ryan Huska said. "One, our goaltender (Jacob Markstrom) is playing some elite hockey right now. I think that's always a real important thing. Two, I know the type of people that we have in our room. You have to fight your way through these things, so you have to come to the rink every day expect it to be really hard and actually embracing that a little bit right now. And I think that's where we have to go.

"I think we have a lot of guys in our room that are willing and capable of doing that."