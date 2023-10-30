Kulak, Skinner live dream with hometown Oilers at Heritage Classic

EDMONTON -- It’s one thing to play an NHL outdoor game. It’s another to play one in your hometown, to score a goal, to earn a win.

Defenseman Brett Kulak and goalie Stuart Skinner lived the dream in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Each was born in Edmonton. Kulak opened the scoring and Skinner made 25 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 victory against the Calgary Flames in front of a crowd of 55,411 at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s just special,” Kulak said. “When we found out we were going to do this game, everyone circled it on the calendar, and you looked forward to it. There was a lot of buildup for it. This is something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives, and it’s a top highlight of everyone’s career individually.”

This game celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first NHL outdoor regular-season game, the 2003 Heritage Classic, a 4-3 win for the Montreal Canadiens against the Oilers in this same stadium. It was also the first time the Battle of Alberta was waged outdoors.

Kulak was 9 years old for the first Heritage Classic, rooting for the Oilers in Stony Plain, Alberta, west of Edmonton. The official temperature at face-off was 0 degrees Fahrenheit that day.

“I don’t think my parents were letting me outside,” Kulak said with a laugh. “It was a cold day, so I was hanging out at home. I remember having it on the TV, watching the guys. I was pretty starstruck. You love that stuff, and I thought it was pretty cool.”

Kulak later experienced both sides of the Battle of Alberta. The Flames selected him in the fourth round (No. 105) in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he played his first four seasons in Calgary. After four seasons in Montreal, he is in his third season in Edmonton.

And so, he appreciated all the little things Sunday.

The Oilers arrived dressed like oil riggers in white helmets, blue jumpsuits and blue sunglasses. The Flames arrived in white cowboy hats and blue overalls -- with no shirts underneath. Cold? What cold?