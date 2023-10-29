United by Hockey Mobile Museum shows youth players diverse history of game

EDMONTON -- The diversity of hockey in Alberta was on display at the United by Hockey Mobile Museum at the WestJet NHL Fan Park on Saturday.

Nearly 40 people from Apna Hockey and Hockey 4 Youth were on hand on a blustery day to visit the history they are now living as the latest generation of hockey players from diverse backgrounds.

In a surprise, they were also given tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, which will be played at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

“When we are able to bring these groups and kids from those groups to a place like the mobile museum, it really gives them a chance to see that their heritage and their descent have been part of our game for a really long time,” said Donny Khan, NHL senior director of hockey development and strategic collaboration.

The museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders across a variety of demographics. It houses exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL officials, broadcasters and women in the sport.

Apna Hockey is a nonprofit organization and hockey school founded to grow the game and develop talent within Canada’s South Asian community.

Hockey 4 Youth, was launched to increase social inclusion for new Canadian and high-priority youths through on-ice and off-ice programs. In eight years, the organization has worked with more than 600 youths from almost 40 countries through programs in Toronto; Hamilton, Ontario; Ottawa; Montreal; and Edmonton, where a program started this year.