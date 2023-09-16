Australia hockey stint provided unique start to Johnston's coaching career

The adventure began with a phone call to the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association.
Mike Johnston was finishing his playing career at Brandon University in Manitoba in 1979-80, and because the team had toured Austria and Switzerland that season, his coach, Andy Murray, suggested he write to those countries in search of opportunities.
"The lady came back on the phone, and she said, 'OK, here's the address,'" Johnston said. "And it was Australia.
"And I said, 'Australia? I wanted Austria.' And she said, 'Well, I've got Australia. You can take it. Maybe send a note to them.' Then she gave me Austria too.
"I sent a note to some of the Australian teams just on a whim."
Johnston ended up playing and coaching in Australia for two seasons while living in Narrabeen, a famous surfing spot north of Sydney mentioned by the Beach Boys in the song "Surfin' U.S.A."
That sparked a long coaching career that has included 10 seasons in the NHL: parts of two seasons as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-15 and 2015-16) and eight seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (1999-2004) and Los Angeles Kings (2005-08).