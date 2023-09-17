Global Series between Kings, Coyotes has former NHL players excited 

Scott Timmins and Ty Wishart are superstars in the Australian Ice Hockey League. The imports from Canada once played in the NHL, and they helped the Melbourne Mustangs hoist the Goodall Cup as AIHL champions Aug. 27.

Timmins, a forward who turned 34 on Sept. 11, led the AIHL with 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) in 26 games. Wishart ranked fourth in the league with 60 points (16 goals, 44 assists) in 23 games, and the 35-year-old was named the league’s best defenseman for the second straight season.

Well, wait until the Aussies see the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings in the NHL’s first event in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The Aussies look at me and Ty, and they’re blown away,” Timmins said. “I tell them, ‘No. If you see these guys up close, it’s another world. You’ll be mind-blown.’ I think it’s going to be really cool for them to see these guys firsthand.”

The Coyotes and Kings will arrive in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Each team will practice at least twice at O’Brien Icehouse, the Mustangs’ home rink, from Monday to Thursday. Then the teams will hold an open practice at Rod Laver Arena on Friday and play two preseason games there Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne.

Each game will start at 12 a.m. ET and be aired on NHL Network in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.

“I guess down here we’re big fish in a little pond,” Wishart said with a laugh. “They’re going to be in for quite the treat when they see some real NHL guys go at it.”

Timmins and Wishart came to Melbourne to have some fun at the end of their hockey careers, but they had no idea how much fun they’d have. Each is staying in Australia for the foreseeable future.

As North Americans who have played in the NHL and other leagues around the world, they have a unique perspective on hockey in Australia and the impact the NHL’s visit could have.

“I’m pumped to see the ripple effect from this, where it can go, where it can grow,” Timmins said. “This is going to be huge and generate more and more interest. It’ll make the league here so much better. That’s for sure.”

Wishart agreed.

“I think it’s going to be massive for the sport down here, because even if you ask some of the Canadian expats, they’re like, ‘Oh, my goodness. We have hockey down here? It’s amazing,’” he said. “I’ve met quite a few expats that are now big Mustangs fans because they actually know it exists, so I think this is going to bring so much more awareness to the sport down here, and I think that’s super important.”