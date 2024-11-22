NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the top three Calder Trophy contenders approaching the one-quarter mark of the season.

Approaching the one-quarter mark of the NHL season, which is Nov. 23, the hottest NHL Awards race is the Calder Trophy, given annually to the League’s best rookie as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Below are the three front-runners for rookie of the year with their advanced stats highlights and the outlook for their teams for the rest of the season.

Logan Stankoven, Dallas Stars

The Stars forward leads NHL rookies in even-strength points (12), is tied for the most assists (11) and has the most shots on goal (53 in 18 games; 2.94 per game) in his class. Unlike most others in the Calder Trophy race, the 21-year-old has past experience in the NHL playing a major role last season for the Stars, who have one of the deepest offenses in the League, an elite goalie in Jake Oettinger and one of the most well-rounded defensemen in Miro Heiskanen.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Stankoven is among the leaders in midrange shots on goal (18; 90th percentile). Stankoven is tied for third on the Stars in points (15 in 18 games) and leads their potent offense in shots on goal. In terms of the leaders in high-danger shots on goal among Dallas players, only forwards Wyatt Johnston (19), Jamie Benn (17) and Roope Hintz (14) have more than Stankoven (13; 73rd percentile of League). Stankoven (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) may be the lightest skater to appear in a game for the Stars this season, but that hasn’t held him back from getting heavily involved in prime scoring areas.

Stankoven played 24 games last regular season, and, per NHL EDGE stats, ranked among the best in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (44.5; 93rd percentile). This season, Stankoven hasn’t had as much stability in terms of lineup placement but has still more shots on goal than he did last season in six fewer regular-season games (51 in 24 games). During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stankoven led rookies in points (eight in 19 games) and shots on goal (36) and was an EDGE stats standout in speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (36; 93rd percentile), midrange shots on goal (16; 95th percentile) and midrange goals (two; 93rd percentile).

Because Stankoven is the most complete package of the group and plays for a Stanley Cup contender (Dallas has reached at least conference finals in three of past five seasons), he’s the safest choice to weather the ups and downs of a rookie season and win the Calder.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers wing is already an elite offensive player and has showcased his playmaking ability on their top power-play unit early and often in his first NHL season. The 19-year-old, who signed an entry-level contract July 1 and came to North America from Russia, is tied with Stankoven for the NHL rookie lead in points (15 in 18 games) and points per game (0.83), is tops in his class in power-play goals (three) and power-play points (eight; leads Flyers in category) and tied for third in shots on goal (34).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Michkov ranks among the best in total skating distance on the power play (8.48 miles; 88th percentile) and also had one of the top games in the category League-wide this season (1.17 miles on power play; 97th percentile). Michkov also has 18 power-play shot attempts, second on the team behind forward Travis Konecny (20) – the only Flyers player with more points (23 in 20 games) than Michkov.

It’s worth noting Michkov, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was a healthy scratch for two games under coach John Tortorella, and the Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play in his absence; they are 11-for-61 (18.0 percent) with the man advantage when Michkov has played this season. Two other categories in which Michkov has excelled are average shot speed (59.9; 76th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (eight; ranks just outside top 10 among forwards).

The Flyers are currently a fringe playoff team in the Eastern Conference (like they were last season; missed postseason on final day of season), and Michkov helping them qualify would certainly boost his case to potentially edge Stankoven for this award.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft started off his career with a bang, a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) in his debut Oct. 10, but then dealt with an injury, did not return until Nov. 5 and has been limited to 10 of their 22 games on the season. But Celebrini has been productive with seven points (four goals, three assists), ranks among the NHL rookie leaders in points per game (0.70; third) and leads his class in shots on goal per game (3.30; 33 total).

The 18-year-old has already stood out in top shot speed (89.08 mph; 85th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (four; 91st percentile). Celebrini also skates 10.24 miles per 60 minutes (90th percentile) at all strengths, more than both Stankoven (10.07; 83rd percentile) and Michkov (9.92; 70th percentile).

Although the Sharks are in a full-fledged rebuild, Celebrini has enough support in the lineup with productive forwards Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli and Fabian Zetterlund to hang with Stankoven and Michkov in the rookie scoring race but would likely need to surpass them, or even pull away, to ultimately win the Calder.

Honorable mentions for Calder Trophy with EDGE highlights:

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

NOTE: Per NHL EDGE stats, the Flames goalie ranks among the leaders in high-danger save percentage (.871; fourth in entire League), midrange save percentage (.918; 86th percentile) and percent of games above a .900 save percentage (72.7; 90th percentile).

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

NOTE: Per NHL EDGE stats, the Canadiens defenseman ranks among the leaders in speed bursts over 20 mph (27; 94th percentile), total skating distance (64.90 miles; 90th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.4; 83rd percentile).

