NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the reasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ surprising season with their advanced metrics highlights.

One of the top contenders for the Norris Trophy and the biggest surprise among defensemen at the midway point, Werenski has stayed healthy after multiple injuries in recent seasons and ranks second among defensemen in points per game (1.13) behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (1.20) and ahead of Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (1.09). Per NHL EDGE stats, Werenski brings plenty of speed; he ranks fourth among defensemen in speed bursts of 20-plus miles per hour (93) and is in the 94th percentile at the position in top skating speed (23.08 mph).

Werenski’s shot volume and finishing ability with a heavy workload (leads entire NHL with total skating distance of 177.31 miles) have helped him have one of the most robust EDGE stats profiles in the entire League. He leads NHL defensemen in midrange goals (nine), high-danger shots on goal (26), is tied for the most high-danger goals (three) and is also among the best at the position in midrange SOG (50; second among defensemen behind Makar’s 55) and long-range shots on goal (48; 92nd percentile).

Another massive surprise relative to the rest of the NHL, Marchenko ranks among the top 20 in the entire League in points (49 in 45 games; tied for 18th); Werenski currently has the best single-season points-per-game average in Blue Jackets history, and Marchenko ranks third in the category (1.09) trailing only Werenski and former Columbus forward Artemi Panarin (1.10 in 2018-19).

From an EDGE stats standpoint, Marchenko checks many boxes that explain his full-fledged breakout season after leading Columbus in goals last season (23 in 78 games); he’s their best in the category again and on pace for 32 goals (18 in first 45 games). He is among the forward leaders in the following categories:

20-plus mph speed bursts: 110 (93rd percentile)

Total skating distance (all strengths): 142.06 miles (95th percentile)

Total skating distance (even strength): 122.26 miles (97th percentile)

Average shot speed: 61.09 mph (81st percentile)

Midrange shots on goal: 54 (97th percentile)

Midrange goals: 10 (98th percentile)

Long-range shots on goal: 18 (96th percentile)

Offensive zone time percentage: 60.4 (80th percentile)

3. Forward depth and young core

Forwards Sean Monahan (41 points in 41 games) and Yegor Chinakhov (14 in 21 games) both were having strong offensive seasons prior to their injuries, and the Blue Jackets have also been without captain Boone Jenner (shoulder) for the entire season. Young forwards Kent Johnson (0.84 points per game; fourth on Blue Jackets), Dmitri Voronkov (0.83; fifth) and Adam Fantilli (seven-game point streak, including past four games with Monahan out) have all stepped up at different points in the season and shown the Blue Jackets quietly have one of the best young forward groups in the NHL.

Voronkov, a top-line fixture on Marchenko’s opposite wing with Chinakhov out, is second in the entire NHL in goals since Dec. 15 (10) behind Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets (11) and tied for second in power-play goals (five) over that same span behind Patrik Laine of the Montreal Canadiens (six). Per NHL EDGE stats, Voronkov ranks in the 94th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (11) and high-danger shots on goal (43), while Johnson ranks in the 85th percentile at the position in both midrange goals (five) and offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.4).

Fantilli adds to the Blue Jackets’ speed accolades by ranking 10th in the entire NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (16). Columbus, as a team, ranks sixth in the League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (1,068). The Blue Jackets, who feature recent top-10 NHL Draft picks in Fantilli (third in 2023), Johnson (fifth in 2021) and Werenski (eighth in 2015), will have the spotlight when they host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1 (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS-D, SN360).

4. Secondary defensemen

In addition to Werenski, strong efforts and underlying metrics from defensemen Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov have enabled Columbus to emerge as a contender despite being tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the worst team save percentage (.881) in the NHL. The Blue Jackets are leading the NHL in goals by defensemen (30), a total that includes the most midrange goals at the position (17; five more than second-place teams with 12).

Severson is tied for fifth among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (11), tied for fourth at the position in midrange goals (five) and ranks in the 90th percentile in midrange shots on goal (19). Provorov has two high-danger goals (93rd percentile among defensemen) and joins Werenski among the top 10 overall players in total skating distance (158.92 miles; eighth).

5. Elite offense and home success

The Blue Jackets, despite ranking 22nd in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (48.8), are tied for the third-highest shooting percentage (10.0) in the NHL at 5-on-5. Columbus is among the best offenses in terms of goals per game (3.38; fifth), power-play percentage (23.5; ninth) and shots on goal per game (30.0; sixth) under new coach Dean Evason and one of the best home teams in the League (16-5-3), ranking sixth in home points percentage (.729). The Blue Jackets, one of the most inspiring stories in all of sports, are currently in playoff position after not qualifying over the past four seasons.

---

