NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind Flames’ success

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the reasons the surprising Calgary Flames are in Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

The Calgary Flames starter is the NHL’s best rookie goalie this season and also one of the most efficient at his position in the entire League. Per NHL EDGE stats, Wolf ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.850; behind Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper’s .854) and tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.913).

After the Flames traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in the offseason, Wolf has proven to be their new No. 1 goalie option and is in the thick of the Calder Trophy race with forward Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and defenseman Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames rank second in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage (.932) behind the Winnipeg Jets (.933) and are currently in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Wolf is tied for 11th in the NHL in wins (17-7-2 record), and he and his teammate Dan Vladar have combined for four shutouts (two each) this season.

2. Jonathan Huberdeau and top line

After being acquired from the Florida Panthers in 2022 as part of the trade involving Matthew Tkachuk, Huberdeau’s production over his first two years in Calgary (55 in 2022-23, 52 last season) fell way short of his best single season (115 points with Florida in 2021-22). But Huberdeau has bounced back this season, leading the Flames in goals (19), points (35 in 46 games), power-play goals (five) and game-winning goals (four).

Huberdeau was an elite distributor at the peak of his career production, but, per NHL EDGE stats, is among the leaders in high-danger goals (14; tied for 10th in entire League) and high-danger shots on goal (37; 86th percentile). Huberdeau has played most of the season on a line with center Nazem Kadri, who has thrived in midrange areas (65 midrange shots on goal, eighth in NHL; seven midrange goals; 92nd percentile) and wing Martin Pospisil, who has the fifth-fastest max skating speed (24.06 miles per hour) in the entire League.

Between the strong skating distance totals of Kadri (127.23 miles; 96th percentile) and Huberdeau (114.59; 87th percentile) at even strength and Pospisil’s speed in terms of his skating (114 bursts of at least 20 mph; 92nd percentile) and shooting (top shot speed: 90.36 mph; 84th percentile), the Flames’ top line has carried the load and created a ton of opportunities for an offense that ranks 12th in shots on goal per game (29.2).

3. MacKenzie Weegar and defense

Weegar, another important piece of the Tkachuk-Huberdeau trade that went to the Flames, leads them in assists (17) this season and has been one of the best even-strength defensemen and most well-rounded players at the position. Weegar leads Calgary in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 (plus-133) and ranks 20th among defensemen in that category. Weegar is also among the best in midrange shots on goal (24; 95th percentile), long-range shots on goal (52; 93rd percentile), long-range goals (three; 93rd percentile) and total skating distance at all strengths (159.68 miles; 94th percentile).

Another defenseman, Rasmus Andersson, is an EDGE stats standout; he’s among the League leaders in top shot speed (96.62 mph; 88th percentile) and total skating distance (157.34 miles; 92nd percentile) and also is among the best defensemen in midrange shots on goal (21; 92nd percentile) and midrange goals (four; 95th percentile). Weegar and Andersson excelling on separate defense pairs, to go along with a strong two-way forward group, also has Calgary tied with the Boston Bruins for the League lead in takeaways per 60 minutes (5.68).

4. Integration of young players

In addition to Wolf’s immediate success in net, two young forwards have double-digit goal totals this season for the Flames: Matt Coronato (11; third on Calgary behind Huberdeau’s 19, Kadri’s 16) and Connor Zary (10; tied for fourth). Coronato and Kadri are tied for the most assists on Huberdeau’s goals (five each) this season, and, among Flames skaters, Coronato (plus-95) and Zary (plus-79) rank fourth and sixth, respectively, in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5.

Although Zary (knee) is currently on injured reserve, Coronato’s strong underlying metrics continue to support the middle-six forward group. Per NHL EDGE stats, Coronato ranks highly in top skating speed (22.97 mph; 87th percentile), midrange goals (seven; 92nd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (45; 93rd percentile). Forward Rory Kerins, who was recently recalled from the American Hockey League, is also contributing offensively with four assists in his first five NHL games.

5. Depth and possession metrics

After the Flames made some significant trades in recent years, their core players are holding down the fort and have helped them become one of the biggest surprises in the West and most-improved teams in the entire NHL. Calgary ranks eighth in the NHL in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (51.5), an indicator of a team’s staying power as a postseason contender. Along with Weegar, unsung heroes like forwards Blake Coleman (plus-127 shot attempts differential at 5-on-5; second on team) and Mikael Backlund (plus-104; third) continue to provide Calgary with balance throughout its lineup.

The Flames have had different points leaders in every month of the season so far, showcasing their scoring depth: Andersson in October (10), Kadri in November (nine), Huberdeau in December (15), Coleman in January (nine). And two key underlying metrics suggest the Flames actually have room for further improvement the rest of the season: their 5-on-5 shooting percentage (7.2) ranks third lowest in the NHL, and their offensive zone percentage time at even strength (42.8) is tied for sixth best.

